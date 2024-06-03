MATTY DAVIES says Jordan Fisher’s adaptability offers him welcome flexibility as Hull Seahawks’ coach going into the 2024-35 NIHL National season.

Hull-born Fisher, 30, agreed a new deal on Sunday to remain for the 2024-25 season and has been a mainstay for the Seahawks since their inception two years ago, having originally risen through the junior ranks in his hometown.

The vast majority of his career has seen him operate as a winger, but Davies believes the right-hander’s future lies in defence moving into the organisation’s third campaign.

“Fish will be coming back solely as a D-man this season for us,” said Davies. “He is is fully committed and wants to help any way he can.”

NEW ROLE: Hull Seahawks' Jordan Fisher will be pat of the team's D-core in the 2024-25 NIHL National season. Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

Fisher was used at times on the back end last season when Davies found himself short on numbers back there, most notably when Tom Stubley was out injured for several weeks.

In 58 league and play-off games, Fisher – who also played alongside Davies for Hull Pirates and their one season at leeds Knights – posted eight goals and five assists.

But it is his ability to play the physical, gritty style of game that has earned him a spot on the Seahawks’ back line, Davies still weighing up his forward options throughout the summer while convinced Fisher is ideally suited for his new role.

"He’s a great lad, he lives in Hull and he wants to play for the team and is so committed to what we are trying to do here,” added Davies. “The way I see it, is that you can’t let somebody like that leave and not find him a role.

CHANGES: Hull Seahawks' head coach, Matty Davies. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"And that doesn’t mean that he gets a guaranteed spot on the roster – not at all – but, last year, he came in and did a decent job on D when we needed him to.