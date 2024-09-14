MATTY DAVIES believes the Yorkshire Cup has provided his Hull Seahawks with the ideal tune-up ahead of the new NIHL National campaign.

It should come as no surprise the Seahawks’ head coach would take that view, given his team finished top of the pre-season tournament over White Rose rivals Leeds Knights and Sheffield Steeldogs.

Most satisfying will have been the two wins over defending regular season champions Leeds, the 4-1 win at Hull Ice Arena last Sunday coming after a 6-5 overtime triumph in West Yorkshire the previous weekend.

DIFFERENCE MAKERS: James Spurr (left) and Jason Hewitt are expected to add an attacking boost for Hull Seahawks this season. Picture courtesy of Drew Brown/Seahawks Media.

But, ultimately, it is about what happens between now and the end of March, with Davies hoping his new-look team is among the candidates to take the crown away from back-to-back champions Leeds.

“There are always things that happen in pre-season that throw you out, whether it’s injuries or new players coming in,” said Davies.

“But we’ve had a good three weeks together now and Sunday was a good indication of all the work we’ve been putting in.

“I’m happy with where we are at at the moment and we’ve found a good balance within the team.

“Overall, it’s good for the coaches and the teams to get some good, hard, competitive games into them in pre-season - I think it stands all three teams in good stead going into the season proper having had some competitive games beforehand.”

The Seahawks’ first challenge of the regular season sees them trying to get the better of Bristol Pitbulls in a home and away double-header this weekend.

On paper, given the respective rosters and Bristol’s constant struggles since stepping up to NIHL National two years ago, it is a weekend where the Seahawks should prosper.

Davies is confident he has the team to be successful this time around, buoyed in part by some key additions in the off-season, including centre James Spurr from the Steeldogs.

The Hull boss believes the 35-year-old is the ideal pivot for young wingers Owen Bruton and Declan Jones to work alongside.

“I felt we needed to bolster the forwards a little bit, which has given us the three import forwards but also bringing in Jason Hewitt - that was a big signing for us - and obviously Spurrsy,” added Davies.