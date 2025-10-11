YOU can have as many experienced - and in some cases very successful - players in your team as you like, at some point they will all need a bit of a confidence boost.

Last Sunday, after going through their opening four games without a win to their name, Hull Seahawks got up and running - hammering Solway Sharks 9-2 at Hull Ice Arena.

It will have been just what the doctor ordered after such a frustrating start to the 2025-26 NIHL National campaign but, make no mistake, Seahawks’ head coach Matty Davies doesn’t kid himself that everything is suddenly okay.

Like all teams, at all levels at this stage of the year, the Seahawks are a work in progress, one that will face another serious test on Saturday in the form of hosts Peterborough Phantoms.

By contrast to tonight’s visitors, the Phantoms have enjoyed a positive start to their season under new head coach Ashley Tait, opening up with a 4-3 win against defending league champions Leeds Knights and, last Sunday, becoming the first team to deny early-season leaders Swindon Wildcats two points courtesy of a 2-1 overtime win at Mallard Road.

And while Davies will continue to run the rule over his roster in the coming weeks, he takes his team to Cambridgeshire confident of securing a second successive win, ahead of tomorrow’s visit from Romford Raiders.

“Whoever it was, Solway, whoever, there was going to be a game at some point where somebody was going to get it, it had been coming,” said Davies on last week’s win over the Sharks.

“We’d had some ‘ok’ performances but we just needed a bit of a kick. I told the players honestly before the Solway game that we needed to get going. It was four games at that point and just the one point to show for it.

UP AND RUNNING: Hull Seahawks' Johnny Corneil, Jordan Stallard and Lee Bonner celebrate a goal in last week's 9-2 win at home to Solway Sharks. Picture: Vince Cowell/Seahawks Media.

“It was a good one for the confidence, for everyone I think, now the trick is to keep it going.”

Davies regards today’s encounter as the toughest in his team’s run of six games coming up, with encounters against Romford (twice), Bristol, Basingstoke and Telford to come ahead of a first meeting of the season against Leeds Knights on October 30.

“I see Peterborough as probably the toughest one on paper for us over the next six games or so,” added Davies.

“It’s always a tough game there, just because of the way the rink is. There’ll be a decent team, they always are.

“But we’re playing pretty good. We’re starting to find something with the lines and last Sunday was also good for that.