MATTY DAVIES admits the next two weekends are pivotal to his Hull Seahawks’ team’s chances of getting themselves back into the NIHL National picture.

The East Yorkshire club closed their weekend out with a 4-0 win at home to Bristol Pitbulls, their fourth win in five games.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Solway Sharks, the Seahawks sit sixth in the standings 10 points adrift of joint-leaders, Milton Keynes Lightning.

They play host to reigning regular season champions Leeds Knights on Sunday before a double-header weekend against Sheffield Steeldogs, who are one point and one place above them in the table having played a game more.

“It’s a massive period for us these next four games,” said Seahawks’ head coach, Davies, who will have defenceman Josh Hodgkinson back in the line-up for the trip to Dumfries.

"These games are pivotal to us getting back into any kind of contention for a shot at the league.”