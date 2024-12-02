MATTY DAVIES hopes Hull Seahawks have turned a corner after snapping a six-game losing streak which had threatened to derail their 2024-25 NIHL National campaign.

A 6-3 win over bottom club Berkshire Bees was a first triumph for the Yorkshire team since November 2.

It’s a run which has left them seventh in the regular season standings, on top of failing to make the semi-finals of the National Cup - one of Davies’s stated pre-season objectives.

The Seahawks were boosted at the weekend by the addition of defencemen Josh Hodgkinson and Tommy Spraggon - the latter just for Saturday’s 6-5 defeat after a shoot-out at Bristol Pitbulls.

Veteran defenceman Dave Phillips missed the trip to Bristol through injury but returned for the home win over Ashley Tait’s short-benched Bees.

“We just needed to win,” said Davies. “We needed to win both games, ideally, we needed to win on Saturday at Bristol and I felt we deserved to win.

“Now we just need to keep the momentum going and keep that good feeling in the team because everyone loves it when you win and so we have to keep that going - but we’ve got to work for it.

“We’ve got some really good players and we’ve had some tough times and recently it’s been really difficult. But you’ve got to stay with them, they are a good group of players and they will find it.”

GOAL-DEN MOMENT: Emil Svec scores for Hull in their 6-3 win over Berkshire Bees. Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

Two first-period goals from captain Bobby Chamberlain got the Sehawks off to the perfect start, one made even better when Lee Bonner made it 3-0 at 12.15.

The Bees made it a one-goal game with strikes early in the second from Dominik Gabaj and Stuart Mogg but the Seahawks didn’t buckle and reasserted their authority in front of an 1,100-plus crowd with power play goals either side of the second intermission from Johnny Corneil and Emil Svec.

Marcel Baláž gace the Bees hope at 53.15, but that was close as they got, Owen Bruton making it 6-3 with just one second remaining.

Sheffield Steeldogs saw their four-game winning streak come to an end at Peterborough Phantoms, but still emerged from the weekend in third place.

Luke Ferrara gave the hosts a 15th-minute lead, but it was in the second period where the game was ultimately decided.

Former Steeldogs’ forward Duncan Speirs doubled the lead with a 33rd-minute power play strike, before Cameron Hough - at 36.25 - and Austin Mitchell-King with a short-handed effort with just 21 seconds of the period remaining, ensured Peterborough enjoyed a 4-0 win.

On Saturday, the Steeldogs made it four straight in a humdinger of a game at bottom club, Berkshire Bees.

