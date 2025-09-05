WHILE most NIHL National observers will have been stunned by news of Dave Phillips’ exit from Hull Seahawks – his destination later confirmed as Sheffield Steeldogs – head coach Matty Davies’ only concern is making sure his remaining players are as well-prepared for the 2025-26 NIHL National season as possible.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davies and the club refused to comment any further following yesterday’s brief announcement that the former GB and Sheffield Steelers defenceman was on his way.

“We can confirm that Dave Phillips has informed the club his desire to leave and the club has reached an agreement to part ways with Dave,” said a statement issued on the Seahawks’ social media channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A few hours later it became clear where Phillips’ destination was when Yorkshire rivals the Steeldogs announced him as their latest signing.

GONE: Defenceman Dave Phillips has left Hull Seahawks after just one season back with his hometown club. Picture: Vince Cowell/Seahawks Media.

The 38-year-old right-hander has already seen competitive action this season when he was released to play in two Champions Hockey League games for former club Belfast Giants.

He spent half of his first season back in his hometown sidelined with an upper-body injury but was expected to return fully recovered to take the lead role in the Seahawks’ D-core in 2025-26.

As a result, Davies pressed ahead with his recruitment, opting to go with four import forwards – something he was criticised for by some observers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Seahawks’ boss – fresh from celebrating his career in a testimonial at Hull Ice Arena last Saturday – is confident he has the players capable of mounting a challenge for honours.

MOVING ON: Hull Seahawks' head coach Matty Davies.Picture: Bruce Rollinson

On Friday evening the Seahawks announced the return of the experienced and popular defenceman, Jamie Chilcott.

“We’re just concentrating on preparing for the new season,” said Davies, whose team played against EIHL outfit Manchester Storm last Sunday and face Yorkshire rivals Leeds Knights twice this weekend, the first time on home ice tonight (5.30pm).

“Nothing changes for us. It’s a big year and we’ve got a lot to go for and we’ve got a really new, young, fresh team, adding to the players that we’ve had here for quite some time, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a good mix and I’m excited about this group and the lads are all gelling together really well - we’ve had plenty of time off the ice together to bond and get to know one another.

“I’m happy with the group that I’ve got and we’ll go into this weekend with the right mindset, knowing that we’re going to work hard all weekend against a good team.”

It is clear Phillips turned out to be an extra “piece of the puzzle”, given the Steeldogs announced on Thursday that they were announcing the “final piece” of their roster on Friday morning.

That duly came with the announcement of Wakefield-born forward Kyle Watson on a two-way deal with Sheffield Steelers. Phillips was then announced on Friday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On being able to add Phillips to his line-up, Steeldogs’ head coach Slava Koulikov said he was delighted to land a “proven leader”.

“Dave will be invaluable both on and off the ice,” said Koulikov. “His dedication, professionalism, and reputation as a great team-mate make him the type of player every coach wants in the dressing room.

"On the ice, Dave’s understanding of the game and high hockey IQ sets him apart. He brings a level of calmness, reliability, and importance to our lineup that cannot be overstated.”

Watson, 25, came through the Sheffield Academy system but returns to the Steel City from Trine University where he has played NCAA III for the past four seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad