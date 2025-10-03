HULL SEAHAWKS head coach Matty Davies is hopeful of having import forward Jordy Stallard back for today’s NIHL National trip to early-season front-runners Swindon Wildcats.

Swindon boast one of only two remaining 100 per cent starts to the 2025-26 campaign - the other being Peterborough Phantoms - with one of their four wins already coming at Hull’s expense on the opening weekend.

On that occasion, Aaron Nell’s team headed back to Wiltshire on the back of a 4-2 win which brought the curtain down on a poor 48 hours for the Seahawks and left Davies fuming at his team’s efforts.

There was a much-improved performance at home to Milton Keynes Lightning last Sunday, but a 3-2 overtime defeat means Davies and his players head south today still looking for their first win of the season.

Stallard suffered a groin injury in the defeat to Swindon and missed the game against the Lightning, with Davies fearing the 28-year-old would be sidelined for up to at least two more weeks.

But having come through two training sessions this week, Davies is hopeful the former Fife Flyers forward will be fit to return to action at the Link Centre.

“The physios think that he’s alright and he’s going to try and play.

“I’m pretty confident he’s going to play, Saturday especially but we’ll see how he is after that.

RETURN: Jordy Stallard is expected to make a return to action for Hull Seahawks at Swindon Wildcats. Picture: Vince Cowell/Seahawks Media.

“It’s hard to judge any player at this point, but he’s only played one weekend effectively and he got hurt halfway through the Swindon game, so we haven’t seen him properly.

“But I like what I see in training, I like his attitude, he’s a great lad and fits in really well with the rest of the group.

“He’s a good player - he’s got everything. He’s big, he’s good on the puck and he works hard. It’s early doors but I like what I see.”

On the challenge awaiting his team in Swindon, Davies says he is quietly confident.

CONFIDENT: Hull Seahawks' head coach, Matty Davies. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“Swindon were always going to be good again this year,” added Davies. “I don’t think there are any real surprises with it, they are as good as I thought they were going to be.

“Over the past two years, I think they have made themselves a lot more solid - maybe not as free-scoring as Swindon teams used to be.

“They are a lot more defensively sound and a tough team to beat - particularly at home.

“It’ll be a good game and I’m quietly confident.”

