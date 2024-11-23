FORCED to make do without one of his rising stars he may be come early January, but Hull Seahawks coach Matty Davies wouldn’t have it any other way.

Forward Owen Bruton will head off to Zagreb with Great Britain Under-20s in the new year, aiming to come home with a gold medal and the accompanying promotion that goes with it.

As a result he will miss four games for the Seahawks, starting with a second trip of the season to Leeds Knights on January 4, as well as clashes against Telford Tigers, Milton Keynes Lightning and Swindon Wildcats.

It will be a blow for Davies to lose the 18-year-old, who has made a significant contribution in NIHL National from the third line this season with six goals and four assists in 19 games.

But having come through the GB program himself, including making a handful of appearances for the senior team, Davies has nothing but support for the Beverley-born teenager and his call-up.

“It’s a huge thing to represent your country, at whatever level,” said Davies.

“You can never be disappointed when one of your players is heading off to play for GB.

“I’ve been there and know how it is - there is no questioning of it. You are lucky to have a player that is at that level anyway and that’s how you have to look at it as an organisation.”

Bruton is now into his third season with the Seahawks having first been called up by Davies in September 2022.

Since then, he has taken great strides in his development, something borne out by his ever-increasing offensive contribution.

“It’s a great thing for him and testament to where I think his game is and where he’s going - he’s got himself a name now in this league,” added Davies. “And what we are starting to see now is that he is bringing his offensive side to this league, too - he has a point every other game which is impressive in this league for somebody of his age.”

Hull will look to snap a four-game losing streak this weekend when they host Swindon Wildcats on Sunday (5.15pm).

ON THE RISE: Owen Bruton has continued his development with Hull Seahawks in only his third season at NIHL National level, scoring six goals and four assists in 19 games during the 2024-25 campaign. Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

The enter the weekend in seventh following their barren stretch, one that was extended with last Sunday’s 6-5 defeat at home Solway Sharks.

It has left the Seahawks seven points adrift of leaders Leeds Knights.

Sheffield Steeldogs will look to repeat their win over Swindon Wildcats at the Link Centre earlier in the season when the two meet at Ice Sheffield on Saturday (face-off 7pm).

Ben Morgan’s team moved up to third in the standings last week courtesy of a 4-3 overtime win at home to Romford Raiders but they welcome a Swindon team sat just two places and one point beneath them.

DEVELOPMENT: Hull Seahawks' head coach, Matty Davies. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Nathan Ripley is missing from the Steeldogs line-up with Aaron Fox having called him up to join Finlay Ulrick on the Sheffield Steelers roster for their Elite League clash at Manchester Storm.