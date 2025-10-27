Hull Seahawks hit their NIHL National stride just in time for Leeds Knights derby clash
The Seahawks travel to West Yorkshire on Thursday evening for their first competitive meeting of the season with Ryan Aldridge’s team, who sit second in the standings.
But the Knights play host to the Seahawks looking to bounce back from a 6-2 derby defeat at Elland Road to Sheffield Steeldogs. With the words of their head coach no doubt ringing in their ears all the way home from Bristol Pitbulls last weekend – when Matty Davies pulled no punches in his post-match interview after a 9-4 defeat in the West Country – the Seahawks have responded in the right fashion.
After the 5-2 home win over Basingstoke Bison 24 hours after the Bristol debacle, the Seahawks built on that with a 7-1 win at Romford Raiders followed by a gritty, hard-fought 5-3 win against third-placed Telford Tigers.
The four points gained by the Seahawks, lifted them to seventh in the standings ahead of their trip to Leeds.
“Obviously, this was a way better weekend,” said Davies on Sunday night. “On Saturday in Romford we were brilliant, we turned up with a plan and we stuck to it all game and didn’t give them a great deal.
“We were up against an offensive team in Telford but without a couple of silly penalties - I think we had three silly ones - I felt we gave them momentum, especially in the second and we probably just couldn’t get back to our game that we had in the first.
“But we dug in and got it done and I thought all the D, in fact everyone, bought in defensively and we made it hard on them.”
Hull got off to the ideal start against visitors’ Telford on Sunday, racing into a 4-0 first period lead with goals from Bobby Chamberlain Owen Sobchak, Jordan Stallard and Johnny Corneil.
David Thomson responded early in the second for the Tigers, only for Emil Svec to cancel it out with a power play strike at 25.27.
Brynley Capps made it 5-2 just under two minutes later and although Caelan McPhee reduced the deficit further early in the third, the Seahawks ensured two valuable points.
The previous evening in Romford, Stallard and Chamberlain struck to establish a 2-0 lead with just over 20 minutes gone. Tommy Hugget halved the deficit in the 36th minute but it was in the third period where Hull cut loose.
Corneil made it 3-1 at 41.38 with Sobchak getting in on the act on the power play just over two minutes later.
Any hopes Romford may have had of staging a fightback were ended when Chamberlain made it 5-1 at 52.09, with Svec and Caly Robertson completing the rout.