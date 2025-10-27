ON THE UP: Import forward Jordy Stallard scored two goals and an assist at the weekend. Picture: Vince Cowell/Seahawks Media.

HULL SEAHAWKS warmed up for their derby date with Leeds Knights in impressive fashion by extending their winning streak to three games with a four-point weekend.

The Seahawks travel to West Yorkshire on Thursday evening for their first competitive meeting of the season with Ryan Aldridge’s team, who sit second in the standings.

But the Knights play host to the Seahawks looking to bounce back from a 6-2 derby defeat at Elland Road to Sheffield Steeldogs. With the words of their head coach no doubt ringing in their ears all the way home from Bristol Pitbulls last weekend – when Matty Davies pulled no punches in his post-match interview after a 9-4 defeat in the West Country – the Seahawks have responded in the right fashion.

After the 5-2 home win over Basingstoke Bison 24 hours after the Bristol debacle, the Seahawks built on that with a 7-1 win at Romford Raiders followed by a gritty, hard-fought 5-3 win against third-placed Telford Tigers.

The four points gained by the Seahawks, lifted them to seventh in the standings ahead of their trip to Leeds.

“Obviously, this was a way better weekend,” said Davies on Sunday night. “On Saturday in Romford we were brilliant, we turned up with a plan and we stuck to it all game and didn’t give them a great deal.

“We were up against an offensive team in Telford but without a couple of silly penalties - I think we had three silly ones - I felt we gave them momentum, especially in the second and we probably just couldn’t get back to our game that we had in the first.

“But we dug in and got it done and I thought all the D, in fact everyone, bought in defensively and we made it hard on them.”

LEAD ROLE: Captain Bobby Chamberlain posted three goals and two assists acrcoss two nights at the weekend. Picture: Vince Cowell/Seahawks Media.

Hull got off to the ideal start against visitors’ Telford on Sunday, racing into a 4-0 first period lead with goals from Bobby Chamberlain Owen Sobchak, Jordan Stallard and Johnny Corneil.

David Thomson responded early in the second for the Tigers, only for Emil Svec to cancel it out with a power play strike at 25.27.

Brynley Capps made it 5-2 just under two minutes later and although Caelan McPhee reduced the deficit further early in the third, the Seahawks ensured two valuable points.

The previous evening in Romford, Stallard and Chamberlain struck to establish a 2-0 lead with just over 20 minutes gone. Tommy Hugget halved the deficit in the 36th minute but it was in the third period where Hull cut loose.

Corneil made it 3-1 at 41.38 with Sobchak getting in on the act on the power play just over two minutes later.