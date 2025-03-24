MATTY DAVIES is hoping “common sense” prevails when it comes to disciplinary decisions over his Hull Seahawks players ahead of the NIHL National play-offs which get underway this weekend.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seahawks’ game at Bristol Pitbulls was abandoned with just under five minutes remaining when a mass brawl broke out on the ice between the two groups of players.

Several players from both teams were handed major penalties, with three Hull players - captain Bobby Chamberlain, Jordan Fisher and Lee Haywood sitting out Sunday’s home game against Leeds Knights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their individual penalties - along with those of several Bristol players - have been forwarded to governing body England Ice Hockey’s Department of Player Safety for further assessment to see if any further disciplinary action is required.

If so, the players could face further sanctions, including missing further games.

Hull start their play-off campaign at home to Peterborough Phantoms on Saturday (5.30pm). A DOPS decision is anticipated by midweek.

Speaking after Sunday’s entertaining 4-3 win over league champions Leeds following a shoutout, Seahawks’ head coach said he was hopeful all of his players would be allowed to play this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just hope common sense is applied here,” said Davies. “There have been a lot of opinions on what happened in Bristol. I know what happened, I was there and I know exactly why it went like it did and the fault is not on my players one bit.

HOPEFUL: Hull Seahawks' head coach Matty Davies is hoping he can take a full-strength team into this weekend's opening play-off double-header against Peterborough Phantoms. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“We want and need everybody back for the play-offs. Hopefully we can get through this week good and we get everybody back because we are going to need everybody - it’s going to take everybody.

“And us, with a full-strength team is a different thing, like every team is.”

Despite the drama in Bristol, the Seahawks ensured they went into the post-season on a positive note by beating the recently-crowned Knights 4-3 after a shootout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Short on numbers and with Leeds also keen to rest bodies for the play-offs, the Yorkshire rivals produced an entertaining spectacle.

LEADING MAN: Bobby Chamberlain was one of three Hull Seahawks who sat out Sunday's derby clash against Leeds Knights following Saturday night's clash at Brtistol Pitbulls. Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

Declan Jones, Emil Svec and Lee Bonner found the net for the hosts, with Finley Bradon (2) and Oli Endicott getting on board for the Knights.

Overtime failed to separate the sides, with the Seahawks edging the subsequent shootout thanks to successful attempts by Svec, Johnny Corneil and Owen Sobchak, with Bradon and Kieran Brown replying for Leeds.

The two teams will meet again in a double-header weekend on April 5-6. Davies insisted Sunday night’s win was irrelevant, given the increase in intensity that is expected for what are sure to be two highly-competitive play-off encounters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously both teams wanted to win (on Sunday),” added Davies. “But therewill be a real difference in speed, a real difference in aggression over the next three weeks or so.

“The intensity and players playing a different amount of minutes is going to be real key to that.

“We’ve played a lot of big games against them over the last few years and we know how intense those games are. But before we even get there, we’ve got to look to Peterborough on Saturday.”

The final weekend of the regular season saw the last two remaining play-off places allocated, with Telford Tigers joining Leeds, Hull and Peterborough in Group A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 5-1 defeat for Solway Sharks on Saturday – combined with a 5-4 win in overtime at Swindon Wildcats for Telford meant the Shropshire side could not be overtaken by the Scottish rivals.

The two met in Telford on Sunday with the Sharks running out 6-3 winners in a dead rubber game.

Romford Raiders’ 15-8 win over Bristol meant Telford could not catch them, ensuring the London-based team went into Group B alongside Milton Keynes, Swindon and Sheffield Steeldogs.