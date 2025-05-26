JOSH HODGKINSON returns for his first full season with Hull Seahawks backed to take his game to the next level by head coach Matty Davies.

Having had a brief taste of life on the east coast with a handful of appearances in 2023-24, the 23-year-old defenceman enjoyed a longer, more influential role last season.

The competitive left-hander, from Belfast, became an integral part of the Seahawks line-up when he returned permanently in October, going on to make 41 league and play-off appearances in which he posted five goals and 12 assists.

It proved a crucial addition for Davies, who battled with injuries to his D-core throughout the campaign, most notably when Dave Phillips had to sit out virtually the entire second half of the season, while fellow veteran Lee Haywood was another long-term absentee.

With Phillips confirmed as being back on board to lead the Seahawks’ back line, Davies is confident Hodgkinson will develop into an additional influential figure, further endearing him to the team’s supporters.

“Josh is a style of player that the fans here really take to in Hull,” Davies said of the former Leeds Knights’ blue liner. “He works hard every night and never gives up on any puck.

“He’s a tough kid who plays hard and will never back down from anyone and always has his team-mates’ backs.

“The lads in the room love Josh, he fits in great with the players here and it’s a no-brainer to bring him back. He finished with a really good plus minus for the games he played, it was just a shame we couldn’t get him in from the start.”

BACK FOR GOOD: Defenceman Josh Hodgkinson returns for Hull Seahawks for the 2025-26 NIHL National campaign. Picture: Vince Cowell/Seahawks Media.

“Next season having a full year and getting to more practices will help his game come on even more. We will have 6-7 really capable D-men this year that can all skate and move the puck well and Josh fits that role perfectly.

“He wants to win and cares about his game a lot and that’s the type of player and person I want here.”

Davies, who has just one import signing left to announce following Friday’s addition of Canadian centre Jordy Stallard, said Phillips would have a key role overseeing the Seahawks’ defensive unit, particularly with Declan Balmer not returning.

“I think Josh can take a step up again next season working closely with Dave, who had a tough year and wasn’t there as much as we all wanted him to be, including Dave himself,” added Davies,

TEAM BUILDING: Hull Seahawks' head coach, Matty Davies. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“Dave will massively help with our young D-core and make sure they are a tight unit.”

As for Hodgkinson himself, he is keen to ensure the Seahawks avoid the kind of play-off heartache they have experienced in the past two seasons when they have failed to make it out of the group stage and to Coventry for the Final Four Weekend.

"I’m excited to be coming back to such an amazing organisation,” said Hodgkinson. “Last year missing out on the play-offs weekend hurt a lot – but it’s a fresh start this year with a few new faces coming in.

"The fans are great and everyone associated with the Seahawks do such a brilliant job.