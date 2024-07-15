MISSING: Lee Bonner is a continued absence for Hull Seahawks due to suspension. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

HULL SEAHAWKS will kick off their bid for silverware in NIHL National in 2024-25 with a double-header weekend against Bristol Pitbulls.

WE’LL MEET AGAIN: The first of six regular season clashes between Hull and Leeds will be on Saturday, October 12. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The Seahawks, bolstered by several big-name summer signings such as Dave Phillips and Jason Hewitt, along with new import forward Kaden Hanas, face a road trip south on the opening night of the campaign on Saturday, September 14 before playing host against the Pitbulls the following night.

The first taste of Yorkshire derby action comes on Saturday, October 12 when they travel to two-time league champions, Leeds Knights - the first part of a double-header weekend which sees them host Ryan Aldridge’s team the next day.

Derby dates When the Seahawks will meet Yorkshire rivals Leeds and Sheffield during the 2024-25 NIHL National regular season Sat, Oct 12: Leeds A (L/C) Sun, Oct 13: Leeds H Sat, Oct 19: Sheffield H Tue Oct, 29: Sheffield A Sun Dec, 22: Leeds H Sat Dec, 28: Sheffield A Sun Dec, 29: Sheffield H Sat Jan, 4: Leeds A Sat Feb, 1: Sheffield A Sun, Feb 16: Sheffield H Sat Mar, 8: Leeds A Sun 23: Leeds H

The first meeting with arch-rivals Sheffield Steeldogs arrives a week later when they host Ben Morgan’s side on Saturday, October 19.

The first trip to Sheffield is 10 days later on Tuesday, October 29.

There is no shortage of derby action over the Christmas and New Year period, either, Hull hosting Leeds on December 22 and visiting Elland Road on Saturday, January 4.

In-between, they face a festive double-header with the Steeldogs, travelling to Sheffield on Saturday, December 28 before the two go at it again at Hull Ice Arena the following night.

As was the case last year, Hull see out the regular season with a home game against Leeds on Sunday, March 23, part of a final weekend which takes them to Bristol the previous night.

Seahawks’ full 2024-25 NIHL National regular season schedule

September

Sat 14: Bristol v Hull

Sun 15: Hull v Bristol League/Cup

Sat 21: Hull v Telford

Sun 22: Solway v Hull

Sun 29: Romford v Hull

October

Sat 5: Milton Keynes v Hull

Sun 6: Hull v Romford L/C

Sat 12: Leeds v Hull L/C

Sun 13: Hull v Leeds

Sat 19: Hull v Sheffield

Sun 20: Telford v Hull L/C

Sat 26: Berkshire v Hull L/C

Sun 27: Hull v Berkshire

Tue 29: Sheffield v Hull L/C

November

Sat 2: Hull v Peterborough L/C

Sun 3: Peterborough v Hull

Sat 9: Swindon v Hull L/C

Sun 10: Hull v Milton Keynes L/C

Sun 17: Hull v Solway L/C

Sun 24: Hull v Swindon

Sat 30: Bristol v Hull

December

Sun 1: Hull v Berkshire

Sat 7: Hull v Romford

Sun 8: Telford v Hull

Sat 14: Swindon v Hull

Sun 15: Hull v Bristol

Sat 21: Solway v Hull

Sun 22: Hull v Leeds

Sat 28: Sheffield v Hull

Sun 29: Hull v Sheffield

January

Sat 4: Leeds v Hull

Sun 5: Hull v Telford

Sat 11: Milton Keynes v Hull

Sun 12: Hull v Swindon

Sat 18: Hull v Peterborough

Sun 19: Romford v Hull

Sat 25: Swindon v Hull

Sun 26: Hull v Solway

February

Sat 1: Sheffield v Hull

Sun 2: Hull v Milton Keynes

Sat 8: Hull v Romford

Sun 9: Peterborough v Hull

Sat 15: Solway v Hull

Sun 16: Hull v Sheffield

Sat 22: Berkshire v Hull

Sun 23: Hull v Berkshire

Sat 1: Milton Keynes v Hull

Sun 2: Hull v Telford

Sat 8: Leeds v Hull

Sun 9: Hull v Solway

Sat 15: Hull v Peterborough

Sun 16: Peterborough v Hull

Sat 22: Bristol v Hull