Hull Seahawks 2024-25 NIHL National Fixtures: Who, where and when
The Seahawks, bolstered by several big-name summer signings such as Dave Phillips and Jason Hewitt, along with new import forward Kaden Hanas, face a road trip south on the opening night of the campaign on Saturday, September 14 before playing host against the Pitbulls the following night.
The first taste of Yorkshire derby action comes on Saturday, October 12 when they travel to two-time league champions, Leeds Knights - the first part of a double-header weekend which sees them host Ryan Aldridge’s team the next day.
When the Seahawks will meet Yorkshire rivals Leeds and Sheffield during the 2024-25 NIHL National regular season
Sat, Oct 12: Leeds A (L/C)
Sun, Oct 13: Leeds H
Sat, Oct 19: Sheffield H
Tue Oct, 29: Sheffield A
Sun Dec, 22: Leeds H
Sat Dec, 28: Sheffield A
Sun Dec, 29: Sheffield H
Sat Jan, 4: Leeds A
Sat Feb, 1: Sheffield A
Sun, Feb 16: Sheffield H
Sat Mar, 8: Leeds A
Sun 23: Leeds H
The first meeting with arch-rivals Sheffield Steeldogs arrives a week later when they host Ben Morgan’s side on Saturday, October 19.
The first trip to Sheffield is 10 days later on Tuesday, October 29.
There is no shortage of derby action over the Christmas and New Year period, either, Hull hosting Leeds on December 22 and visiting Elland Road on Saturday, January 4.
In-between, they face a festive double-header with the Steeldogs, travelling to Sheffield on Saturday, December 28 before the two go at it again at Hull Ice Arena the following night.
As was the case last year, Hull see out the regular season with a home game against Leeds on Sunday, March 23, part of a final weekend which takes them to Bristol the previous night.
Seahawks’ full 2024-25 NIHL National regular season schedule
September
Sat 14: Bristol v Hull
Sun 15: Hull v Bristol League/Cup
Sat 21: Hull v Telford
Sun 22: Solway v Hull
Sun 29: Romford v Hull
October
Sat 5: Milton Keynes v Hull
Sun 6: Hull v Romford L/C
Sat 12: Leeds v Hull L/C
Sun 13: Hull v Leeds
Sat 19: Hull v Sheffield
Sun 20: Telford v Hull L/C
Sat 26: Berkshire v Hull L/C
Sun 27: Hull v Berkshire
Tue 29: Sheffield v Hull L/C
November
Sat 2: Hull v Peterborough L/C
Sun 3: Peterborough v Hull
Sat 9: Swindon v Hull L/C
Sun 10: Hull v Milton Keynes L/C
Sun 17: Hull v Solway L/C
Sun 24: Hull v Swindon
Sat 30: Bristol v Hull
December
Sun 1: Hull v Berkshire
Sat 7: Hull v Romford
Sun 8: Telford v Hull
Sat 14: Swindon v Hull
Sun 15: Hull v Bristol
Sat 21: Solway v Hull
Sun 22: Hull v Leeds
Sat 28: Sheffield v Hull
Sun 29: Hull v Sheffield
January
Sat 4: Leeds v Hull
Sun 5: Hull v Telford
Sat 11: Milton Keynes v Hull
Sun 12: Hull v Swindon
Sat 18: Hull v Peterborough
Sun 19: Romford v Hull
Sat 25: Swindon v Hull
Sun 26: Hull v Solway
February
Sat 1: Sheffield v Hull
Sun 2: Hull v Milton Keynes
Sat 8: Hull v Romford
Sun 9: Peterborough v Hull
Sat 15: Solway v Hull
Sun 16: Hull v Sheffield
Sat 22: Berkshire v Hull
Sun 23: Hull v Berkshire
Sat 1: Milton Keynes v Hull
Sun 2: Hull v Telford
Sat 8: Leeds v Hull
Sun 9: Hull v Solway
Sat 15: Hull v Peterborough
Sun 16: Peterborough v Hull
Sat 22: Bristol v Hull
Sun 23: Hull v Leeds
