Wherever he has played over the years - be it Hull, Telford, Manchester to name just a few - the experienced centreman has always taken on a leading role for his team, regardless of whether he wears a letter or not.

The 2022-23 NIHL National campaign - the Seahawks’ first-ever season - will see Davies take on even more responsibility in his new role, but it is one his former Hull Pirates and Leeds Knights team-mate Fisher, 28, believes will be an easy transition.

“Matty is a natural-born leader and his knowledge of the game is second to none,” said Fisher, who last season joined Davies at Elland Road. “For me, that’s a good combination for him to already have in terms of helping him be successful as a coach.

BUILDING: Hull Seahawks' player-coach Matthew Davies Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“He leads by example, too and that will be important because he’s obviously still going to be playing and playing some big minutes, too.”

Although there will be plenty of veteran presence for the Seahawks next season - in the shape of Davies, Fisher, Declan Balmer and Emil Svec - there will also be a healthy supply of young guns, eager to prove themselves in the UK second tier.

Having 32-year-old Davies calling the shots from the bench, as well as out on the ice, will be an ideal education for the youngsters to develop their game at the higher level, insisted Fisher.

“We’re going to have a few young lads on the roster and it will be perfect for them to be playing under and for somebody like Matty,” he added. “He’ll be great for them to learn their game off and I think he’ll be a good mentor for some of the younger ones coming through.”

HOME AGAIN: Jordan Fisher, pictured in action for Leeds Knights last season. Picture: James Hardisty.

Davies has been steadily putting together his first-ever roster in preparation for a return to second-tier hockey to East Yorkshire, defenceman Tom Stubley being the latest to put pen to paper at the weekend, returning to the rink where he played for Hull Pirates for four seasons prior to lockdown.