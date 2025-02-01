AS they strive to cement their place in the NIHL National top four - possibly even higher - Hull Seahawks face a tough 48 hours ahead.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the heat of a Yorkshire derby on the road at Sheffield Steeldogs on Saturday night to a visit from current league leaders Milton Keynes Lightning 24 hours later, it would be harder to find a tougher combination of fixtures all year.

With the Steeldogs only four points off the Seahawks in sixth place – missing a chance to close the gap after losing at home to Leeds Knights on Friday night - there is plenty at stake in the fifth meeting of the season between the two, a head-to-head series that Matty Davies’s team lead by three wins to one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it is Sunday’s visit from the Lightning which will provide as much interest for Davies and his players, keen to set the record straight after the previous meeting between the two at Hull Ice Arena back in November.

That 9-5 defeat to Milton Keynes on home ice was the low point of a six-game losing skid which, in the long run, has probably cost the Seahawks their chance of being involved in the title race.

The kind of performance they gave in a 4-3 overtime defeat in Milton Keynes last month – at one stage leading 3-1 – is more like what Davies is expecting.

“The last time we played MK at home, it wasn’t our best night and we owe the fans and everyone a performance,” said Davies. “We need to show up and play like we know we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CLOSE: Young forward Owen Bruton could return to action this weekend after two weeks out injured. Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

“It will be a big crowd again and we want to give them something to shout about.

“When we went down there earlier this year, we showed we could match them and only lost out in overtime.

“We had that real bad spell in November-December time and that wasn’t our true self at that point.

“We were in a bad run but we were also short on bodies and that spell has definitely affected us in terms of going for the league title - at this point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I like us against that team in our rink - but all of these games are tough at this time of year and Sheffield will be the same, particularly at their place.”

Davies hopes to have Owen Bruton (inset) back in the line-up this weekend, the 18-year-old forward out injured since he returned from international duty in Croatia with Great Britain Under-20s.

Veteran centre James Spurr is at least two weeks away from a return, while defenceman Dave Phillips will be out long-term with an upper-body injury.