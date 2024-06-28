YORKSHIRE’S three NIHL National rivals will get an early opportunity to test each other’s credentials for the 2024-25 campaign thanks to the return of the Yorkshire Cup.

Hull Seahawks, Leeds Knights and Sheffield Steeldogs will face-off against each other in late August and early September ahead of the second-tier’s regular season launching on September 14-15.

The pre-season Challenge competition returns after a two-year absence, with the issues surrounding the ownership of the Steeldogs dragging on last summer leading to all three teams arranging their own pre-season challenge games.

The Steeldogs and Leeds – who won the trophy back in 2022 – will get the competition underway when they meet at Ice Sheffield on Friday, August 30 (7.30pm) before Hull entertain their South Yorkshire rivals the following night (5.30pm).

FAMILIAR FACES: Leeds Knights and Hull Seahawks will face off against each other in the Yorkshire Cup ahead of the 2024-25 NIHL National regular season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

To round out the first weekend, Hull visit the Knights on Sunday, September 1 for a 5.15pm face-off.

Leeds remain at home for the next game on Friday, September 6 against the Steeldogs (7.30pm), with Sheffield returning home to host the Seahawks the following night at 7pm.

The competition ends on Sunday, September 8 when Leeds visit Hull (5.30pm).

All three teams will head into the new campaign with plenty to prove, not least the Steeldogs who finished second-bottom last time out, missed the play-offs and are in the midst of a major revamp under player-coach Ben Morgan.

NEW CHALLENGE: Sheffield Steeldogs' player-coach, Ben Morgan Picture: Tony Johnson/Yorkshire Post

The Seahawks, meanwhile, have recruited well during the off-season, already adding former Steeldogs’ player-coach Jason Hewitt before making the signature signing of former Sheffield Steelers and Belfast Giants defenceman, Dave Phillips (pictured).

Head coach Matty Davies is yet to reveal who the team’s third import will be to play alongside the returning Owen Sobchak and Emil Svec, but there is no doubt the East Yorkshire club are gunning for silverware in 2024-25.