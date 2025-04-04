THERE MAY still be four games remaining in the group stages of the NIHL National play-offs, but Hull Seahawks coach Matty Davies knows it is the next two that are likely to define his team’s season.

After splitting their opening weekend oist-season double-header against Peterborough Phantoms - Hull taking the 3-2 win on home ice before slipping to a 6-2 defeat on the road - the Seahawks head across the M62 today for the first of two pivotal games against league and cup champions, Leeds Knights.

Having drawn the regular season head-to-head series, it would come as no surprise if this weekend finished honours even between the two White Rose rivals.

But after the disappointment of not even making the Final Four Weekend in Coventry last year, Davies is not keen for his team to leave themselves with it all to do on the final weekend of games against Telford Tigers.

“I think, with just taking the one win out of our games against Peterborough, there is a lot more now riding on this weekend,” said Davies.

“We’ve got four games left and we’ve got to win three of them if we want to be certain of making it to Coventry.

“There’s a lot of pressure and soul-searching in a sense of how much do we want it. And that’s the question to our players - how much do they really want it?

“We know how good Leeds are, we’ve played against them a lot and we know how difficult it is going to be. It’s going to be a real battle of who wants it more.

DERBY DUEL: Leeds Knights and Hull Seahawks are set to meet twice over this weekend in the NIHL National play-offs. Picture: Asa Medforth/Knights Media

“At this stage, the x’s and o’s are not really a massive part of the game - it’s just about the will and the mentality of the players and how much they really do want it.

“Essentially, the team that wants it more in those situations is usually the team that comes through it on top.”

With Leeds having taken the maximum four points from their opening weekend games against Telford - and determined to pull off an unprecedented treble - Davies believes they go into the two derby clashes this time around as favourites.

“It is on us to go in there as an underdog and really put it on them and get the win,” added Davies, who remains without captain Bobby Chamberlain until the final group game next weekend due to suspension.

UP FOR IT: Hull Seahawks' head coach, Matty Davies Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“We’ve done it before in their barn, won big games, in the Cup semi-final last year and we’ve done it in the league this year, too.