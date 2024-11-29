MATTY DAVIES admits he is going through the toughest spell of his short coaching career.

His Hull Seahawks team entered the 2024-25 NIHL National season with great expectations and many expecting them to be among the genuine contenders for silverware.

There is no reason that cannot still happen, given we are just over a third of the way through the campaign but, already out of the National Cup and having dropped to seventh in the standings on the back of a five-game losing streak, times are currently tough for Davies and his players.

It is still only the Seahawks’ third season, their first year proving to be a testing experience as they dealt with all the challenges that come when launching a new sporting franchise - both on and off the ice.

The 2022-23 season saw the Seahawks finish bottom, but it was a struggle which head coach Davies anticipated with co-owner Joe Lamplough, difficult though it still was.

Last season brought a fourth-place regular season finish, while finishing runners-up in the NIHL National Cup to Milton Keynes Lightning.

And even though Hull missed out on the final four weekend, it was still regarded by everyone as a major step forward.

Given the signings made during the off-season - including the likes of experienced campaigners such as Dave Phillips, Jason Hewitt and Lee Haywood - it makes Hull’s current situation harder to accept and understand for Davies.

BACK FOR GOOD: Hull Seahawks will be boosted by the permanent addition of Josh Hodgkinson for the remainder of the season, the defenceman having had two previous short spells with the club in the past 12 months. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“This is much tougher than that first season, just because it’s a different thing entirely,” said Davies, whose team visit Bristol Pitbulls tonight before hosting Berkshire Bees tomorrow (5.30pm).

“There is the expectation this time around and the pressure that comes with that. That first year was completely new and we knew we were going to struggle at times and it was no surprise it was like that.

“It’s a tough time at the minute, but this is sport and it can happen. We’ve just got to get back to basics and a lot of players on the team need to remember what they are good at and what their game is all about.

"It’s about getting the ones that are struggling, to find their form again.”

TOUGH TIMES: Hull Seahawks' head coach, Matty Davies. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

With the experienced Haywood still injured, Hull will be bolstered this weekend by the addition of former Leeds Knights’ defencemen, Josh Hodgkinson, who joins for the rest of the season.