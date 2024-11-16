IN the cold light of day, things never seem as bad as they first appear.

Hull Seahawks’ head coach Matty Davies admits that to be the case with regard to his team’s performance in the 9-5 defeat to Milton Keynes Lightning on home ice last Sunday.

And while he stands by his post-match reaction of labelling the performance and the result as “unacceptable” and “embarrassing” he is keen to draw a line under the weekend – which saw his team’s National Cup hopes go up in smoke – reset and move on.

Moving on comes in the form of a one-game weekend which sees the Seahawks remain at home for the visit of Solway Sharks on Sunday.

In the immediate aftermath of the defeat to MK – and the 4-3 overtime defeat at Swindon Wildcats the night before – Davies promised there would be a positive reaction from his team.

He still expects that to be the case come Sunday evening when they will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak.

“We had a chat on Thursday night at training, watched a lot of video and, to be honest, looking at it again – both the games – it genuinely wasn’t as bad as it looked,” said Davies.

“To be honest, we haven’t played great for a couple of weeks and for us now, it is about resetting a little bit, calming down and not getting too stressed out about it.

BOUNCE BACK: Johnny Corneil scored a hat-trick for Hull - but it couldn't prevent a 9-5 loss to Milton Keynes. Picture: Seahawks Media/Adam Everitt.

“We just need to draw a line under it and move on.”

Having had time to assess his team’s season so far, Davies is unhappy with the amount of games lost already - eight out of 18 league games – but, with just a third of the season gone, the fact Hull are still only five points off leaders and defending champions Leeds Knights encourages him.

“There is still a long, long way to go this season,” he added. “Looking at where we are, we’re alright, still right in there.

"Yes, not making the National Cup semi-finals is a massive disappointment, but it’s done and the league is now our focus.