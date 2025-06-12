DMITRI ZIMOZDRA provides the kind of calm assuredness Hull Seahawks boss Matty Davies believes will be pivotal to his team’s chances of success in NIHL National next season.

The 37-year-old stopper made the move to East Yorkshire ahead of the 2024-25 campaign after six years with Yorkshire rivals, Sheffield Steeldogs.

The Russian-born goalie - who came through the Sheffield junior system - shared netminding duties with Jordan McLaughlin for the Seahawks, who was already in place from the previous season when he arrived.

BACK-STOP: Dmitri Zimozdra is a key piece of Hull Seahawks' roster, agreeing to return for the 2025-26 NIHL National season. Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

Both goalie and his head coach are looking for better when the Seahawks return for the 2025-26 campaign determined to end their wait for a first piece of silverware.

Last week the Seahawks announced Zimozdra’s return and Davies believes the veteran goalie still has all the tools to play an integral role in the team’s drive for the kind of success that has proved elusive so far.

“Looking back on it all, and speaking to Dima, it probably wasn’t exactly what we hoped it would be,” said Davies.

“He’s been a top goalie in this league for a long time, among the top two or three goalies - and he was still in the top 10 last year. We know how good he is .

NO WAY THROUGH: Dmitri Zimozdra, in action at home to Leeds Knights last season. Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

“But I think it’s more of a collective thing, it’s not just about him being better, it’s about the whole team being better.

“I don’t think we’re massively far away (from being successful) and with the roster changes we have made, I feel we have taken a very big step forward and bringing Dima back is a big part of that - it is a massive plus for us.”

Zimozdra posted a save percentage of .897 in 31 league appearances last season - ranking him eighth overall - with a goals against average of 3.51, seventh best in the league.

Davies says Zimozdra is about more than just statistics, though, his calming influence on those around him set to continue to play a vital role.

“He’s very good at not listening to the outside noise, very good at shutting himself off and that’s just because he’s very mature,” added Davies. “He doesn’t get too carried away, or too down - he’s just a very centred person.

“There are some characters in that locker room that get quite intense and passionate at times and Dima is just someone who remains calm and level-headed all the time.

“He won a couple of games for us last year which, maybe previously, we wouldn’t have won, so he’s still got those massive games in him, which is one of the reasons we brought him in.