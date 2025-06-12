Hull Seahawks netminder Dmitri Zimozdra and why his ice-cool approach will prove crucial next season
The 37-year-old stopper made the move to East Yorkshire ahead of the 2024-25 campaign after six years with Yorkshire rivals, Sheffield Steeldogs.
The Russian-born goalie - who came through the Sheffield junior system - shared netminding duties with Jordan McLaughlin for the Seahawks, who was already in place from the previous season when he arrived.
Both goalie and his head coach are looking for better when the Seahawks return for the 2025-26 campaign determined to end their wait for a first piece of silverware.
Last week the Seahawks announced Zimozdra’s return and Davies believes the veteran goalie still has all the tools to play an integral role in the team’s drive for the kind of success that has proved elusive so far.
“Looking back on it all, and speaking to Dima, it probably wasn’t exactly what we hoped it would be,” said Davies.
“He’s been a top goalie in this league for a long time, among the top two or three goalies - and he was still in the top 10 last year. We know how good he is .
“But I think it’s more of a collective thing, it’s not just about him being better, it’s about the whole team being better.
“I don’t think we’re massively far away (from being successful) and with the roster changes we have made, I feel we have taken a very big step forward and bringing Dima back is a big part of that - it is a massive plus for us.”
Zimozdra posted a save percentage of .897 in 31 league appearances last season - ranking him eighth overall - with a goals against average of 3.51, seventh best in the league.
Davies says Zimozdra is about more than just statistics, though, his calming influence on those around him set to continue to play a vital role.
“He’s very good at not listening to the outside noise, very good at shutting himself off and that’s just because he’s very mature,” added Davies. “He doesn’t get too carried away, or too down - he’s just a very centred person.
“There are some characters in that locker room that get quite intense and passionate at times and Dima is just someone who remains calm and level-headed all the time.
“He won a couple of games for us last year which, maybe previously, we wouldn’t have won, so he’s still got those massive games in him, which is one of the reasons we brought him in.
“We’ve just got to back him up and make sure we play the right way in front of him and then it is on him to give us a chance to win every night - it’s a two-way thing and the others have to make sure they play their part.”