BOBBY CHAMBERLAIN fired a four-goal salvo to continue Hull Seahawks’ resurgence with a stunning comeback 6-5 overtime win at Telford Tigers.

In the process, the 29-year-old Seahawks captain became joint-top goalscorer in NIHL National with 24 to his name.

It went towards a seven-point weekend for the Hull-born forward, after he posted three assists in Hull’s 8-1 home win over Romford Raiders on home ice the previous night.

The four-point weekend extended the Seahawks’ winning streak to three games and moved them up one place to sixth in the standings, 10 points off leaders Milton Keynes Lightning with a game in hand but just three points off third-placed Swindon Wildcats.

The Seahawks trailed 5-1 at the first break in Telford, Declan Jones’ 10th-minute shorthanded strike the only response as Telford raced into a commanding lead with goals from Finley Howells, James Smith, Vladimir Luka, Jason Silverthorn and Harry Ferguson.

But the second period is where the visitors reversed the momentum, Chamberlain cutting the deficit to one with a stunning hat-trick, two of his goals coming on the power play within five minutes of each either side of the halfway mark.

He then went one better when hauling his team level less than two minutes into the third period, the game then requiring overtime to split them apart, with Lee Bonner grabbing the extra point at 62.26.

Leeds Knights also made it a four-point weekend - keeping them just two points off leaders Milton Keynes Lightning - when a Jordan Buesa strike in overtime saw them edge out Swindon in overtime at Elland Road.

The Wildcats broke the deadlock in the 12th minute when Tomasz Malasinski was first to his own rebound off Sam Gospel, Fin Bradon equalising just 18 minutes into the second period following a smart one-two with Oli Endicott.

Edgars Bebris fired the visitors into the lead for a second time at 41.43 but when the Knights went on the power play in the 55th minute, Noah McMullin fired through traffic from the top of the right circle to haul his team level for a second time, although those celebrations were nothing compared to the ones that greeted Buesa’s timely strike in overtime.

Sheffield Steeldogs dropped two points as well as two places in the table to fifth when they were beaten 6-2 by Milton Keynes at Ice Sheffield.

Ben Morgan’s team beat the Lightning 3-2 at the same venue in late October but struggled this time around.

COMEBACK KING: Bobby Chamberlain, pictured in Saturday night's 8-1 win over Romford Raiders. Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

Trailing 2-0 at the first break, the Steeldogs were already chasing the game, even after Elmeri Hällfors halved the deficit on the power play at 22.25.

Sean Norris quickly restored the two-goal lead just over a minute later before two goals in the space of 10 seconds in the 34th minute - the first from Ross Venus, the second from Dillon Lawrence - put the game beyond reach.