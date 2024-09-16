WHEN your team opens its campaign with a 20-goal haul in just two games - and two wins to go with it, not surprisingly - it will come as no surprise to discover the head coach feeling “positive”.

Hence why Monday morning will have seen Hull Seahawks’ boss Matty Davies wake with a beaming smile having seen his team pick up four points with ease against NIHL National’s perennial strugglers, Bristol Pitbulls.

Tougher tests of the Seahawks’ regular season title credentials will come - this Saturday at home against ‘bogey’ side Telford Tigers for starters - but the two performances produced at the weekend were still very impressive.

Imports Owen Sobchak and Kaden Hanas, along with fellow forward Lee Bonner led the way in terms of goals with two apiece, in a game which saw Hull out of sight after 40 minutes with an 8-0 lead.

PARTY TIME: Owen Sobchak (#96) celebrates one of his two goals for Hull Seahawks in their 9-1 win over Bristol Pitbulls on Sunday night. Picture courtesy of Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

Other strikes came from Declan Jones, Bobby Chamberlain and Jordan Fisher, the only bum note coming in the 58th minute when Dimitri Zimozdra’s hopes of a shutout were denied by an Elliot Lewis strike.

That left a slightly sour taste in Davies’s mouth, he admitted afterwards but, on the while, he was understandably delighted with his team’s first competitive showing of the campaign.

“For us, it’s about what we’re doing, we want to concentrate on us and playing the way that we want to play and I thought we did that pretty well both nights,” said Davies.

“I was a little bit disappointed at the end for us to concede one, I felt Dima deserved a shutout and there’s obviously a sour taste at the end, but we dominated both games and scored a lot of goals.

DOUBLE DELIGHT: Hull Seahawks' Lee Bonner back-hands home one of his two goals against Bristol Pitbulls on Sunday, Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

“I think we’re seeing a progression with the way we’re playing, the lines and the way that everyone is buying into the system and how I want us to play.

“So I think we’re on a good track. It’s about sticking to our game and I know when we play our game we can beat anybody.”

On Saturday, the Seahawks were 3-1 ahead after the first period, Emil Svec opening the scoring at 4.28 with the first of his four-goal and eight-point haul, line-mate Sobchak restoring the lead at 14.01 after Ewan Hill had equalised for the hosts shortly before on the power play.

Svec’s second came at 19.55 before Sobchak and Hadas saw Hull go in 5-2 after 40 minutes with Bayley Harewood having struck a second for Bristol, this time-short-handed.

Svec completed his hat-trick at 43.38, Hadas making it 7-2 three minutes later.