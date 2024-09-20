FIVE times Hull Seahawks played Telford Tigers last season. Five times they came off second-best.

It was somewhat of an anomaly for the Seahawks in a campaign generally regarded as a major step forward for the organisation in only its season year.

Now entering its third, expectations are even greater, particularly given the surprise roster change made earlier this week which saw import forward Kaden Hanas ousted in favour of fellow Canadian, Johnny Corneil, brought in on a season-long loan from the Elite League’s Manchester Storm.

Head coach Matty Davies copped some flak from some quarters over his handling of the unfortunate Hanas, who had impressed and done everything expected of him in pre-season and last weekend’s convincing wins over Bristol Pitbulls, in which he posted four points and one assist.

But Davies has broad shoulders and, once he made the bold decision to - as he sees it - upgrade - to Corneil, he quickly turned his attention to the matter in hand, which is working out just how his team gets the better of their Shropshire rivals.

Sunday brings another tough test at Solway Sharks, where they lost in two of three visits in 2023-24.

“We struggled against Telford all season and we know it’s going to be a tough game. They play a structured game, pretty good defensively and one of the keys for them is a really good goalie in Brad (Day).

“So, we’re going to need to be ready to take our chances when we get them.”

CONFIDENT: Hull Seahawks' head coach, Matty Davies. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Having had a relatively comfortable opening weekend against perennial NIHL National strugglers Bristol, Davies is looking forward to his players being tested over the next 48 hours.

“It’s good for us to be facing two difficult games,” added Davies. “Right now, for us, it’s just about concentrating on what we’re doing - not necessarily thinking about the opponent too much.

“Obviously I do my video analysis and I know how these teams want to play but, honestly, I believe that when we implement what we want to do as a team, we’re difficult to contain.

“For me, it’s simply about how we turn up and how we play - if we do that, it shouldn’t matter about what the opposition does.