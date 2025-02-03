Hull Seahawks playing through pain barrier as Sheffield Steeldogs flip the comeback narrative
The Seahawks emerged with just one point at the weekend, following up a 6-2 derby defeat at Sheffield Steeldogs with a 6-5 overtime loss at home to leaders Milton Keynes Lightning.
Mack Stewart’s 63rd-minute winner for the visitors was harsh on Davies’s team, who had forced the game into overtime with Jason Hewitt’s last-minute equaliser.
The Steeldogs were able to draw level on points with Hull in the regular season standings after coming from 3-0 down at Berkshire Bees to win 4-3 in a shoot-out, although the Seahawks have two games in hand.
It was a fourth straight loss to the Lightning for Hull, although Davies took solace from the fact his team were able to match the title contenders, despite a number of players carrying injuries.
“There are some injured boys in that top six of ours,” admitted Davies afterwards. “They are struggling with stuff, like everyone is, but there are some of them who are touch and go to play and so they are doing their best and trying as much as they can for us.
“We’ve got a lot of bodies that are struggling in there and it’s hard right now but it’s hard for everyone and it’s that time of the year where you’ve just got to dig in.
“We did well in spurts (on Sunday) against a really good team - much better than we were on Saturday in Sheffield.
“We’ve got to be happy because we dug out a point , although I think we had enough chances to actually win the game, but it’s tough - every night is.”
With less than 15 minutes remaining, the Steeldogs looked dead and buried in Slough against bottom club Bees, 3-0 down through goals from Marcel Baláž (2) and player-coach Dominik Gabaj.
But - having seen a 3-0 lead of their own disappear in smoke at home to Leeds Knights on Friday night - Player-coach Ben Morgan led his team’s fightback 48 hours later, reducing the deficit at 46.48.
Power play goals from Walker Sommer and Jonathan Kirk were enough to earn a point and when overtime couldn’t separate the two teams, Sam Tremblay stepped forward in the shoot-out with the only successful conversion out of the 12 total attempts.