MATTY DAVIES was pleased to see his Hull Seahawks team get their NIHL National campaign up and running - posting their first win of the campaign with a 9-2 thrashing of visitors Solway Sharks.

After being edged out 4-3 at Swindon Wildcats the previous night - when Bobby Chamberlain (2) and Johnny Corneil on target for Hull - there was little doubt as to the winner 24 hours later.

The Seahawks raced into a 4-0 first period lead through two goals apiece from Emil Svec and Chamberlain.

Caly Robertson increased the lead at 24.44 and while Solway got on the board through Liam Stenton at 43.44, the Seahawks' response was rapid, establishing an 8-1 lead through three goals in two minutes from Declan Jones, Ethan Hehir and Johnny Corneil.

Kyle Carruth bagged a second for Solway before Lee Bonner rounded everything off by making it 9-2 with just 54 seconds remaining.

“That was coming, that sort of performance,” said Davies.

“When you’re sat there after four games and just one point, it’s really time to get going.

“We knew we had to win (against Solway) and the first period was really good. I was really impressed by how we came out.

ON TARGET: Bobby Chamberlain scored twice in the 9-2 win over Solway Sharks on Sunday. Picture: Vince Cowell/Seahawks Media.

“There were lots of good things - and there have been good things over the previous games. It was just about us finding our full 60-minutes potential and showing what we’ve really got.