The East Yorkshire team have made some noteworthy additions during the off-season, led by the signing of Hull-born Great Britain defenceman Dave Phillips, along with a return to the city for former Hull Pirates player-coach, Jason Hewitt.

Throw in highly-rated goaltender Dmitri Zimozdra and experienced defenceman Lee Haywood - both enticed across from Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Steeldogs - and the return of import forwards Emil Svec and Owen Sobchak and it is little wonder that Davies’s team is already being touted as a genuine contender for honours next season.

They came close last time out when finishing runners-up in the NIHL National Cup, although that run was tempered by the team’s failure to make the Final Four Play-off Finals Weekend in Coventry - a source of great frustration for head coach Davies, who had overseen an impressive fourth-place finish in the regular season.

POSITIVE APPROACH: Hull Seahawks' head coach, Matty Davies Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Having gone through a baptism of fire in their inaugural campaign, one that was hampered by numerous issues, not least the delayed issuing of visas for their overseas players, Davies saw his team take major steps forward in 2023-24.

Now, as a third campaign approaches, the 34-year-old former GB international is keen to ensure that Hull are one of the big-hitters in the UK’s second tier.

“For me, it’s about trying to get people to understand that Hull had a team in the Elite League for a long time before it had a team at this level,” said Davies.

“I was there in the EIHL days (with the Stingrays) and I just feel that Hull, in this league, should be one of the top teams. That’s just me being honest.

STATEMENT SIGNING: GB and former Sheffield Steelers' defenceman Dave Phillips has come back home to Hull Seahawks for the 2024-25 season. Picture: Dean Woolley.

“We’ve got one of the biggest and best - or up there with the best - arenas in terms of seating and we’ve got a lot of history here, too.

“And I feel like it is my duty to put a team on the ice and give this city a team that can win.

“I wouldn’t want to do this just to make up the numbers. I’m not playing anymore but I’ve still got that hunger and that competitive edge where all I want to do is win.”

With the addition of the likes of Phillips, Hewitt, Zimozdra and Haywood, the Seahawks coach believes he has added the necessary experience and winning mentality that can get his team over the line at least once in 2024-25.

FAMILIAR FACE: Defenceman Lee Haywood has swapped Sheffield Steeldogs for a second spell in East Yorkshire, this time with Hull Seahawks. Picture: Tony Johnson.

As a result, there will be more pressure on him and his team to deliver - a situation he wants his players to welcome.

“I hope what we’re doing does raise expectations within the group in that locker room - they all need to know that this team is being put together to win,” added Davies.

“We’re not just here to take part - that’s a given, obviously - and I’m not going to say anything about whether we’re going to win the league, this, that or the other.