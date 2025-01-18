A NEW YEAR reset seems to have done the trick for Hull Seahawks. Now Matty Davies wants them to maintain the momentum through until the end of the NIHL National regular season.

The Seahawks head coach has tempered his ambitions slightly since declaring a couple of weeks ago that the title race was a four-horse one as opposed to the three-horse one comprising Milton Keynes Lightning, Leeds Knights and Swindon Wildcats.

And while Davies will not rule out his team’s chances of lifting the regular season crown until it is mathematically impossible, he is realistic enough to acknowledge it is a serious long shot now.

That was partly down to an overtime defeat at Milton Keynes last weekend, giving the leaders two more points and extending their advantage over their East Yorkshire rivals.

A 4-3 win over Swindon the following night thanks to a late, late strike from Emil Svec went some way to easing the frustration felt 24 hours earlier.

But Davies is taking satisfaction that his team have turned a corner since their 7-3 home defeat to Leeds immediately before Christmas, returning after the short festive break in a positive frame of mind and now having not lost in regulation for the last six games.

It is that ability to find a way to win and proving difficult to beat that is pleasing Davies so much right now.

KEEP GOING: Emil Svec, in action last week against Swindon Wildcats, the 4-3 win continuing Hull's recent good form. Picture: Vince Cowell/Seahawks Media.

“Where we are right now, I want to see us having a really good end to the year and making sure we’re a really good play-off team,” said Davies ahead of tonight’s visit from Peterborough Phantoms.

“That is more my focus now. Of course, we want to win every game between now and the end of March and try and win the league but, at the end of the day, being realistic, we’ve just got to have a good end to the year and just see what happens.

“For me, it’s just about building good momentum going into the play-offs, if we finish third, or finish second, I’m not too bothered.”

Anything higher than the fourth-place regular season finish Hull earned last year, will be seen as a further sign of progress by many.