MATTY DAVIES will probably cut the most frustrated figure in East Yorkshire this evening, forced as he will be, to watch his Hull Seahawks team take on Sheffield Steeldogs via the club’s live stream.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old Seahawks head coach is sidelined and immobile for several weeks after going in for an operation on the knee which brought about an early end to his playing career.

It means the former GB centre is unable to put any weight on his troublesome leg, ruling him out of being behind the Seahawks’ bench for some considerable time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his absence, assistant player-coach Chris Wilcox and veteran centre Jason Hewitt will run team affairs in practice and on match days between them.

SITTING IT OUT: HUll Seahawks' head coach Matty Davies is expected away from the bench for at least six weeked after undergoing knee surgery. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

It is a far from ideal situation, but one which Davies has been resigned to for some time, knowing that the operation was coming at some point this year.

While frustrated at not being allowed to carry out his usual duties, Davies is confident he has enough experience on and off the bench to see the team through to whenever he is allowed by doctors to resume.

“It’s quite a big operation,” said Davies. “I’ve got to be non weight-bearing for six weeks, so because of the kind of surgery it is, I can’t put pressure through that leg, or the knee and if it doesn’t heal properly then it will have been a waste of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not ideal but, essentially, Chris will run the bench, sorting the lines and everything during the games, but we’ve also got a lot of experience on that bench.

DERBY DUEL: Sheffield Steeldogs' player-coach Ben Morgan takes his team to Hull Seahawks on Saturday. Picture: Steeldogs Media.

“Hewey will be there and he’s obviously done this before. We’ve had meetings about it and got everything in place and we’ve had to do it before, so I’ve not got any worries about it.

“The lads will be fine. They know what I want and that is them carrying on what we have done already this season, make sure we keep going with the same intensity like we showed against Leeds last Sunday, when I thought we were brilliant.

“Chris has been with me since the start of this whole thing and he knows exactly what I want from my team and how I want them to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He knows the intensity I bring (on the bench) - maybe a little too much at times - and it will be nice for the players, maybe, to have a slightly easier time with Willy!

BACK IN THE GAME: Defenceman Tim Smith's return for Sheffield Steeldogs has been warmly welcomed. Picture: Steeldogs Media.

“He’s got a calm head on his shoulders which is good and what we need at this point.

“I’m gutted I’m going to be missing such a big game against the Steeldogs, but I’ll just have to watch it on the stream.”

The Seahawks sit fourth in the standings courtesy of their 2-1 home win over Leeds, who are top, one point above them but level with Milton Keynes Lightning and early-season surprise package, Romford Raiders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will host a Steeldogs team on Saturday (face-off 5.30pm) sitting just one place and one point below them following Friday night’s 4-3 overtime defeat at home to a seemingly revitalised Telford Tigers.

But it is on the road where the Steeldogs are more potent, winning three of our, most recently last Sunday’s 6-1 triumph at Solway Sharks.

The promising start to the season – after a forgettable 2023-24 - has been helped in part, says player-coach Ben Morgan, by the return of veteran defenceman, Tim Smith.

The 36-year-old left-hander quit midway through last season but has returned following a summer overhaul of the team on and off the ice, much to Morgan’s delight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s great to have Tim back in the room,” said Morgan. “He is a legitimate leader, a natural leader, so to have him at the back end again, especially playing alongside me, is great.

"We’ve played together for a few years and know each other’s game inside out. He’s such an influential player for us.”

The Steeldogs twice came from behind against Telford on Friday, their first game in a three-match weekend.

Jonathan Kirk’s power play strike in the 33rd minute halved the deficit after the Tigers had taken a 2-0 lead through Joseph Aston and former Steeldogs’ forward, Vladimir Luka.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The veteran Czechian forward doubled his tally to restore the visitors’ two-goal advantage in the 36th minute before the hosts rallied in the third.

Sam Cooper made it 3-2 at 44.56 before American import Walker Sommer dragged his team level just under four minutes later.