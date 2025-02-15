OWEN BRUTON is proving to be a man for all occasions at Hull Seahawks as his stock continues to rise in NIHL National, says head coach Matty Davies.

The youngster is now in his second full season with the Seahawks having been first called up by Davies just a few weeks into the 2022-23 campaign.

He has since gone from strength to strength but saw his season interrupted early last month after picking up an injury while on duty with Great Britain Under-20s in Croatia.

After a month away from the second tier, he eventually returned to action on February 1 picking up where he left off.

ON THE UP: Owen Bruton's game has taken another big step forward this season at Hull Seahawks. Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

In line with his all-round development, he is on board to record his best-ever points tally in 2024-25 with Davies keen to keep him around for a long time.

“He’s not even 19 yet and he has come on in such a long way in just over two years,” said Davies. “He fits in with what I want in a player - he works really hard, does everything the right way and is a good lad off the ice.

MOVING ON UP: Sam Tremblay has been added to the Sheffield Steelers' roster for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Picture: Peter Best/Steeldos Media.

“He’s somebody that we want to be here for a long time and as long as he wants to play at this level we’ll have him - and if he ever wants to look upwards then we’ll help him with that as well.

“He is somebody who has a real wise head on his shoulder and is somebody that can play any kind of game you want him to.”

The Seahawks are on the road at Solway Sharks today before the last derby meeting of the regular season against Sheffield Steeldogs at home on Sunday (5.30pm).

Hull lead the six-game head-to-head series 3-2 and could do with the points to strengthen their claim on a top four finish, with the Steeldogs just three points further back having played a game more.

The Steeldogs host Berkshire Bees today, but will be without import forward Sam Tremblay after his call-up for the rest of the season to the Elite League by Sheffield Steelers.

Tremblay, who has previously played in the Challenge Cup and Champions Hockey League this season with the Steelers, plugs the gap left by Maxim Golod, who had to return home to Canada for personal reasons last week.

Speaking about the switch earlier this week, Steelers’ head coach, Aaron Fox said: “Trembs plays the game with high compete level and will bring an important two way game to our group. “He can play multiple positions and be slotted up and down our lineup. With our current situation and the deadline looming we needed to add someone that we know will help us.

"The player market is as thin as I’ve ever seen so I felt like this was a decision we needed to make and the best addition out there was someone right across the road who knows our systems and played really well with us.”