MATTY DAVIES believes Saturday night’s trip down to Milton Keynes Lightning is ideal timing for his Hull Seahawks team.

The Seahawks suffered their first setback in their 2024-25 NIHL National campaign last Sunday when they lost 5-4 in overtime to Romford Raiders.

It was a result which will have surprised some onlookers, particularly given the 100 per cent start enjoyed by the Seahawks and the fact they twice led by two goals.

But contentious refereeing decisions didn’t help the cause of the visitors although they remain second in the standings, one point adrift of leaders Leeds Knights going into this weekend.

BACK IN THE GAME: Jason Hewitt is back in the Hull Seahawks line-up for Saturday night's trip to NIHL National rivals, Milton Keynes Lightning. Picture courtesy of Seahawks Media/Adam Everitt.

“It’s a good time for us to be playing a team like MK,” said Davies. “Much like it was a good time last week to have a test like we did at Romford.

“It was an interesting game on Sunday. We were 3-1 up for quite a while, then 4-2 up, but there were so many penalties – some of them we deserved, but some of them were bad calls, I felt.

“I think we played 26 minutes on the kill and we had two 5-on-3s to kill but I think it just got too much towards the end and the lads were just knackered.”

The Lightning sit one point off Hull, their only loss so far this season being a 7-3 reverse at Leeds.

BRING IT ON: Hull Seahawks' head coach, Matty Davies Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“I’ve seen a little bit of MK this year,” added Davies. “But I think they’ve had a bit of a slow start by their standards – losing to Leeds by that many and a couple of games where you’d expect them to beat teams by a bit more.

“But, It’s early days and we know they’ve got a really good team again this year.

“I’m expecting them to be one of the best teams in this league again.”

Hull will be boosted by the return of veteran forward Jason Hewitt, unavailable for the trip to Romford, and defenceman Calum McGill, who was serving a one-game ban.