Hull Seahawks - Why Josh Hodgkinson and Declan Balmer are an ideal fit for each other
It’s standard for this time of year for all teams as the grind of the NIHL National leaves most, if not all players with some kind of niggle or other.
Hull are feeling it more on the back-end at the moment, last week seeing them left with just five first-choice defencemen.
Davey Phillips hasn’t played since mid-January because of an upper-body issue, while Tom Stubley has joined him on the sidelines after picking up a knock in last Saturday’s come-from-behind 6-5 win at Solway Sharks.
Jamie Chilcott is unavailable for another two weeks, while two-way blue liner Tommy Spraggon has commitments with parent club Billingham Stars.
Elsewhere, forward Lee Bonner is banned for four games for an illegal check to the head in last Sunday’s win at home to Sheffield Steeldogs.
One of the positives for head coach Matty Davies in terms of his back line has been the blossoming partnership between Joshua Hodgkinson and Declan Balmer.
After a handful of appearances for the Seahawks last year ended due to personal commitments back home in Belfast, Hodgkinson has impressed after returning to the fold in October.
Since early January, shortly after Balmer’s own return to the team, the pair have been an effective pair for Davies, whose team head to Slough today for the first part of a double-header weekend against bottom club Berkshire Bees.
Hodgkinson has also chipped in offensively, too, posting five goals and eight assists in his 26 appearances.
“Josh has been great for us since he came back in,” said Davies. “This year he has fitted in even better - he just fits in with our team really well, fits in with all the rest of the lads.
“He’s the kind of player that I like, he’s got a bit about him.
“He’s been playing with Dec most of the time and they are a really good combination. Dec’s been great for Josh because he’s still learning at this level.
“Josh is very keen and he jumps in the play quite a lot, he’s really aggressive in that way but he’s a really good skater, so also gets back in the play easily
“So he also needs that bit of protection with him as well and that is what Dec brings, it’s a good fit - they both play the game hard.
“We’ve got a good mix of players back there - but we’re just down to the bare bones at the minute.”