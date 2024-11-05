DAVE PHILLIPS believes fellow Hull Seahawks’ Kohen Taylor defenceman has what it takes to go all the way in the British game - but he needs to be allowed to make and learn from his mistakes along the way.

The 18-year-old defenceman was anticipating starting a second season with Hull Jets

In NIHL North One but found himself moving up to the UK’s second tier after catching the attention of Seahawks’ head coach Matty Davies during pre-season.

That has meant time playing alongside side more experienced players, including Great Britain international and former Sheffield Steelers and Belfast Giants star, Phillips, who returned to his home city in the summer.

BRIGHT PROSPECT: Hull Seahawks' defenceman, Kohen Taylor. Picture: Seahawks Media/Adam Everitt.

Phillips has, not surprisingly, impressed since coming back to where his hockey career began as a youngster.

But he has been impressed with Taykor’s ability to quickly adapt to his new surroundings at the higher level.

“He’s really good - Kohen has really impressed me,” said Phillips.

“The problem regarding Kohen sometimes, though, is that everybody forgets he is still only 18.

ONE FOR THE FUTURE: Hull Seahawks' defenceman Kohen Taylor has impressed after being called up to NIHL National levelm by head coach Matty Davies. Picture: Seahawks Media/Drew Brown

“I don’t know if it is just the way he looks or the way he carries himself, but people look at him as if he is in his early 20s or something

“Kids that age are going to make mistakes so if he does make the odd mistake, people need to remember how old he is and, for a defenceman at this level, it is very young.”

Like Phillips, Taylor has come through the city’s junior system. He made his senior debut with Hull Jets in NIHL North Two in 2022-23 and rose with them to the next tier when their application for promotion to North One was green-lit by governing body England Ice Hockey.

A solid season with the Jets at the higher level brought him to Davies’s attention, with Phillips fully backing the decision to bring him up to NIHL National.

EXPERIENCED: Hull Seahawks' defenceman, Dave Phillips. Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

“He is a good listener, a brilliant kid who has a really good attitude and is only going to keep growing,” added Phillips.

“He is hard on himself, but I used to be like that and I have to keep reminding him that he is going to make mistakes and that he is not perfect.

“Part of being his age is that he is going to make mistakes. He needs to understand that and make sure he learns from those mistakes.”

Asked if Taylor had the potential to follow him into the Elite League, or a similar league elsewhere, Phillips added: “Definitely. But he’s got a good two or three years at least before he should be thinking of doing that.