Hull tennis ace Johannus Monday makes big impact on British doubles series

JOHANNUS Monday and Emile Hudd hope they can repeat their LTA Lexus GB Pro Series men's doubles triumph when they return to the National Tennis Centre to compete again next month.
By Jonny Bray, Sportsbeat
Published 25th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

Hull star Monday, 21, and his partner stormed to a 6-4 7-5 victory over fourth seeds Arthur Bouquier and Francois Musitelli in Roehampton.

The international tournament in south-west London is part of the LTA’s Performance Competitions Calendar, which provides significantly enhanced opportunities for British players at each age and stage of the performance player pathway.

Now the dangerous duo will turn their attention to their next Roehampton M25K GB Pro Series event in August.

Backhand slice: Johannus Monday of Great Britain playing in the recent Rothesay Open at Nottingham Tennis Centre before enjoying success this summer in doubles (Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images for LTA)Backhand slice: Johannus Monday of Great Britain playing in the recent Rothesay Open at Nottingham Tennis Centre before enjoying success this summer in doubles (Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images for LTA)
Monday was delighted to play alongside a close friend in the capital, adding: "I am very happy to be playing with Emile.

"I think that whenever you can go home with a title it is a pretty special week, so I am very happy.

"Now we will just be getting ready for another tough week."

The pair beat top seeds and fellow Brits Charles Broom and Ben Jones 7-5 6-7(3) 10-5 to cement their place in Saturday's final.

Hull's Johannus Monday won a doubles title in Roehampton at the weekend (Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)Hull's Johannus Monday won a doubles title in Roehampton at the weekend (Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
The LTA Lexus GB Pro Series Roehampton featured 27 Brits in the doubles, but Hudd and Monday had to overcome stiff competition from their French rivals to ensure the title remained on British soil.

Tournament director Juan Escobar was delighted to see so much British talent on show across the tournament.

"I am always happy to see the Brits reaching the later stages of the tournament," he added.

"We have got a mixture of a new generation coming along and then more experienced players like Daniel Cox who have been on the tour for a while.

"These events create more opportunities for them to get some ATP ranking points.

"Obviously this is an international event but the goal is to create more events for British players to get some ranking points so they can play at big events like WTA or ATP challengers."

