The Hurricane from Halifax has been named in the initial tranche of 10 athletes named by ParalympicsGB for the Games which run from August 28 to September 8 in Paris.

High jumper Jonathan Broom-Edwards, shot putter Aled Davies and javelin thrower Dan Pembroke will also defend their titles in the French capital.

Cockroft, 31, added world titles No 15 and 16 to her decorated CV earlier this year and will be favourite to win both the T34 100m and 800m in her fourth Paralympics.

Hannah Cockroft on her way to yet another world championship gold medal in Kobe, Japan, earlier this year (Picture: Paul Miller/Getty Images)

“It is a huge honour to once again be representing ParalympicsGB in Paris,” said the wheelchair racer, who previously topped the podium at London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

“I’m incredibly excited and proud to pull on the vest at my fourth Games this summer.

“This is going to be an incredibly special Paralympic Games, and a huge opportunity for the sport, and all the athletes will be looking to showcase once again how incredible our sport is.”

Scottish middle-distance runner Ben Sandilands, 20, is set to return to the French capital for his Games debut after claiming the T20 1500m world title there last summer.

Six-time javelin world champion Hollie Arnold will appear at her fifth Paralympics seeking to reclaim the gold she won at Rio 2016, with long jumper Olivia Breen, shot putter Sabrina Fortune and wheelchair racers Sammi Kinghorn and Kare Adenegan completing the 10-strong selection.