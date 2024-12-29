'I liked a lot about our game': Sheffield Steelers break skid at Nottingham Panthers; Hull Seahawks win game one of Yorkshire derby with Sheffield Steeldogs

Sheffield Steelers snapped a four-game losing skid on Saturday night with a morale-boosting win at their arch rivals Nottingham Panthers.

The grand slam winners last season have struggled to replicate that form amid a cluttered schedule that involved games in Europe’s elite competition, and their 4-2 defeat to Nottingham on Boxing Day marked their fourth reverse in a row.

But they bounced back on Saturday night in Nottingham with a 3-2 win, setting up the chance to build on that when they welcome Manchester Storm to the Sheffield Arena on Monday night.

Captain Robert Dowd led the way in Nottingham with a brace before Daniel Leavens made it 3-0 by the end of the second period.

Sheffield Steelers head coach Aaron Fox (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Head coach Aaron Fox said: “I liked our game for the majority of it, when they got that second goal and when you’ve lost a little confidence it starts to go through your head but I thought the guys battled extremely hard, especially defensively down the stretch.

"I liked a lot about or game tonight and hopefully we can build on that against Manchester.”

In NIHL National, Hull Seahawks came from three goals down to beat Sheffield Steeldogs 5-4 at iceSheffield, with Lee Bonner tapping home the winner of 51:34 minutes. The two Yorkshire rivals meet again on Sunday night in Hull (5.30pm).