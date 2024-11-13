'I never thought I'd make it this far': Joe Dean on his journey from Morrisons delivery driver to Dubai finale

As much as he wants the Morrisons delivery driver narrative to be permanently put behind him, Joe Dean accepts that in golf, you’re never too far away from being sent back from whence you came.

A little over a year ago he was doing shifts for the supermarket in between the occasional one-round tournament on local circuits.

Even after putting six good rounds together to survive Qualifying School and earning playing rights on the DP World Tour for the first time at the age of 29, he still had to take shifts to make ends meet before finally getting a first start on world golf’s second biggest circuit three months later.

Unsure how he would cope with the travel and the demands - he had previously suffered with homesickness - it was a real venture into the unknown for the Sheffield golfer.

Making a splash: Sheffield's Joe Dean has had a strong first year on the DP World Tour, like this third-place finish at the Open de Espana in September (Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Fortunately, he is pretty good with a golf club in his hands. On his second start he finished second in Kenya, earning £170,000 and nationwide notoriety because of his quirky backstory.

Three more top-five finishes through the course of the season and four solid rounds at the Open at Troon have seen him rise to 34th on the order of merit and secure a place in the top 50 that tee off in the DP World Tour Championship season finale in Dubai on Thursday.

For Dean, reaching this stage in his rookie season represents a “massive success”, but his feet remain firmly planted on the ground.

“Every tournament I’ve just been turning up to try my best,” Dean told The Yorkshire Post. “I never really got too far ahead of myself.

Joe Dean of England plays his second shot on the 6th hole during the first round of the European Open at Green Eagle Golf Course on May 30, 2024 in Winsen, Germany. (Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

“The thing with this game is you don’t know what’s around the corner. I could have had that second place in Kenya and then that could have been it and we wouldn’t have been here in Dubai and might have been looking at doing some more shifts at Morrisons, that’s the nature of the beast in this game.

“It has been amazing, I would never have thought from where we were 12 months ago we’d be sat here in this position.

“I’ve not really sat back and looked at the full picture yet. It’s still a case of turn up, earn a bit of money and see what we can do. I’m still taking it one day at a time.”

His comfort levels have grown throughout the season, but he is not at a place yet where he feels like he truly belongs. Weeks like this one when he tees off as an equal to the likes of Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel, Robert MacIntyre and Tommy Fleetwood still bring an intimidation factor.

Sheffield's Joe Dean made it back to the Open after seven years away during a strong rookie season on the DP World Tour (Picture: Harry How/Getty Images)

“I feel more comfortable at the regular events, like Kenya” he says, “but when I played the Rolex events and the major, you’re cast into an even bigger pond and you’re an even smaller fish, and I still don’t feel like I belong in those.”

The results certainly suggest he is getting there, particularly second places in Kenya, at the KLM Open and the Open de Espana six weeks ago, when he was alongside Fleetwood and Jon Rahm on the Sunday.

Would a win have made him feel more comfortable?

“I always thought to win I’m going to have to play perfect golf,” he replies. “But then you hit it in the rough, manage to get out, sneak a birdie and all of a sudden you can be up there.

“I was speaking to someone who said there’s been plenty of people who have come up and won straight away and then fell off just as quickly due to the changing circumstances.

“So they said it might have done you a favour that yes you were close, but maybe in that first season you didn’t get across the line - you’ve still got something to aim for.

“I know I’ve come close but I still feel like there’s a big difference between coming close and getting over the line, and it’s something I’m yet to get.

“The problem I’ve got is the more I practice and the more emphasis I put on things the worse I get. So it’s a battle to find what the right process is.

“I played with Paul (Waring) a couple of times this year, he’s an unbelievable player and you think he should have won a hell of a lot more, and then he does win last week (in Abu Dhabi) and it changes his circumstances.

“It could just be timing; you’re waiting for everything to click into place. It might be this year, next year, five years time.”

Whatever happens this week, he has comfortably secured his place on tour next year. But mindful of how quickly it can change and how one bad season could see him returning to normality, brings further pressure. Dean will have to plot his second season out carefully, incrementally stepping up the calibre of tournaments.

However he does it, he won’t be setting himself targets. This week in Dubai alone, the rewards on offer are tantalising. Not just big prize money but a PGA Tour card is available for the top 10 players on the end-of-season rankings not already exempt - that currently extends to 17th. Dean is 34th. Plus the top 25 get an invite to next year’s Open.

“I could sit down and write all these targets down that I’d like to hit but for me it’s adding more pressure. Pressure and me don’t mix very well,” he admits.

“If you can just bring it down to a shot at a time that works for me and it’s either meant to be or it’s not meant to be.

“Like this year - if someone had have said you can finish top-50, get a good signing bonus from Ping, all sponsors are happy, I’d have ripped your hand off.