'I trust my players to back up Cup run': Atiba Lyons urges Sheffield Sharks to keep eye on Super League Basketball title ball
Sharks fell a game behind London Lions at the top of the Super League Basketball standings at the weekend by virtue of the Lions thrashing Wednesday’s visitors to the Canon Medical Arena, Manchester, while Sheffield were taking care of business in the Cup semi-final with Bristol Flyers.
Starved of silverware for nine long years, Sharks are now well positioned on two fronts.
“We’ve put together a good start to the season and we want to stay top of the table,” said Lyons, whose team have an 11-4 (win-loss) record in the league.
“That’s the challenge and why it’s hard to win multiple things in this league, you’ve got to juggle a lot of different competitions and games and your players have to understand that.
“But I trust them to do a good job.”
The parity in the league in recent seasons was exemplified by the fact that Sheffield and Surrey’s progression to next month’s Cup final means all nine teams have featured in a final in the last four seasons.
“The league is very tight,” said Lyons, who will be expecting a reaction from Manchester after they disappointed against London.
“A couple of games the wrong way can change the whole complexion so we know every team is going to be high level. There’s no bad teams in this league.”
Sheffield are one of those who have got better as the season has progressed, notably through their recruitment, and in particular in the shape of Donovan Clay who has recorded five double-doubles (10+ in points and rebounds) since the turn of the year.
“Donovan is just so versatile and unorthodox for a big guy, the way he plays, the way he moves, what he can do. He’s a great player for the league,” said Lyons, who brought Clay to the club in November.
“I thought he would be good but it’s the intangible things, talent and the athleticism and all that, plus his character, how he is with his team-mates and how he plays the game of basketball is the way he’s probably exceeded the expectations.”