'I want to be Formula 1 world champion': Sheffield's Rowan Campbell-Pilling driven to succeed

Sheffield motor-racing prospect Rowan Campbell-Pilling has taken a big step towards realising his dream of racing in Formula 1 after a successful opening season in the British Formula 4.

At just 17, the Argenti team driver sits in the top 10 of the standings, one of just three rookies to hold such a lofty position.

He is also the recipient of the Pirelli Hardest Charger Award for most overtakes during a race, and has 21 podiums in the championship.

Campbell-Pilling, who is a serial trophy collector on the biggest stages including Silverstone, has been riding motorised vehicles for fifteen years.

Full throttle: Rowan Campbell-Pilling is making a name for himself in the junior series on the road to Formula One. (Picture: JEP/DomGibbons)

“I started originally on two wheels, on trials bikes when I was probably two or three, going over obstacles,” begins Campbell-Pilling.

“I’ve had a massively successful karting career coming through the ranks, bambino then cadet, then multiple titles at junior and senior categories and this year has been my first year racing in F4.”

The racer was keen to emphasise the support that his family has given him.

“My family is the most important thing in my life. I am very privileged to come from a closely knit family, they’re incredibly supportive,” said Campbell-Pilling, who is in sixth form at Birkdale School and has recently passed his driving test to drive legally on the road.

Double delight: Rowan Campbell-Pilling with his two awards at the Brand Hatch race earlier this season.

“If I’d wanted to become an astronaut, they’d have done their best to support me in that. I’ve been the one that’s pushed for it, they’re happy to support me all the way.”

Campbell-Pilling’s route to his current position has not been the one that many drivers take though.

“People usually do juniors in-between or some form of kart racing, so I’ve been thrown right in at the deep end,” he said.

“(Former team) Arden didn’t decide to do F4 this year, and the natural next step was to move to British F4 and Argenti Motorsport felt like the right fit for us this year.

“Ultimately, it is my goal to win British F4 next year.”

Ambitious and focused, Campbell-Pilling is clear about what he wants from his racing career.

“Long term, definitely Formula 1. My aspiration and goal is to be Formula 1 world champion and I will do absolutely everything in my power to get myself there,” said Campbell-Pilling.

“I wouldn’t want to go into Formula 1 if I didn’t think I could be competitive, I race to win. I want to do Yorkshire and Sheffield proud.”

A proud Yorkshireman yes, but it’s a Dutchman who Campbell-Pilling aspires to emulate.

“I think everyone wants to be a bit like Max Verstappen in a way, as much as some people don’t like him, he’s done a stellar job,” said Campbell-Pilling of the three-time Formula 1 champion.

“He’s very motivated, he’s very cut-throat, a no-nonsense kind of guy and I really like that approach.

“I don’t copy anyone as such but he’s definitely one of my idols”

As with every career, struggles are always part of the package.

“You’ve put an awful lot of effort in for the weekend, you’ve done enough prep work, enough gym work and you’re in the best possible place you can be, and it doesn’t go as you expect it to, it’s certainly a kick in the teeth,” said Campbell-Pilling, who also serves as an ambassador for Sheffield Children’s Hospital, a role he relishes.

“A lot of it is on the mental side of things, it is a roller coaster for sure, but the bounce back is what is more important.”