'I want to make a difference at grassroots level': Olympic champion Tom Dean launches Swim School in York

Swimming is predominantly a sport for the individual, but when it comes to success and enjoyment one of Britain’s very best believes teamwork is just as crucial.

For a start, Tom Dean wouldn’t have two of his three Olympic gold medals without his relay team-mates.

But as the 24-year-old Briton discovered when he trained in isolation for the final lap into last summer’s Paris Games, not having that team around him affected his preparation and hindered his enjoyment of the sport that has given him so much.

It is why, when he devised the idea in the wake of his individual gold-medal winning performance in the Tokyo Games three years earlier to launch swim schools in his name, he ensured he had the right team around him to do so.

Shock: Tom Dean of Great Britain reacts after winning the gold medal in Men's 200m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics (Picture: Getty Images)

“I needed to build the right team to do this properly, and I wanted to launch it with purpose,” Dean tells The Yorkshire Post from The Mount School in York, which yesterday became the fourth region to have a Tom Dean Swim School.

“I started thinking about this after Tokyo. You get thrown into the spotlight where I met so many kids, students, swimmers, teachers, and the one theme was these kids weren’t getting the right quality swim lessons, a lot are joining clubs and having to unlearn lots of skills.

“I spoke to coaches and teachers when pools were closing and I just thought this is the foundation of the sport I love and has given me everything, I could really make a difference here.

“As great as it is to do work that helps elite swimmers at 18, 19, 20; I want to make a difference at the grassroots level. But I couldn’t do it on my own, which is why it took three years to get to this point and we used the springboard of the Paris Olympics to do so.”

Tom Dean of Team Great Britain competes in the Men's 200m Individual Medley semifinals on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena (Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Team unity is at the heart of Dean’s swimming ethos, too, and something he is imparting to the beginners who enroll on his course.

“Teamwork has a massive part to play, more than people realise,” says Dean, who has spoken in parliamentary groups about the number of closures of swimming pools since the pandemic.

“They look at it and think you just go in your lane and do your own thing, but that’s only a very small part of your swimming journey, because you have to rely on the team around you.

“What we do in our lessons, I always want an emphasis on healthy competition, kids going head to head, enjoying competition, things I loved doing when I was growing up.

Teamwork: Tom Dean, second left, with James Guy, Matthew Richards and Duncan Scott of Team Great Britain pose on the podium after winning the 4x200m freestyle relay in Paris (Picture: Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

“If there’s a challenge at the end of the lesson they naturally become more comfortable in the water without thinking about it.

“Teamwork is a big, big part of the swim schools.

“I go back to my local pool in Maidenhead and see hundreds of kids doing the lessons, all with Tom Dean Swim School on their caps, and people come up to me in town with the medals they’ve got from our swim schools. I can’t imagine anything more rewarding.”

Dean has helped Team GB’s 4x200m freestyle relay squads win gold at the last two Olympics. He also has the crowning moment of winning the 200m freestyle in Tokyo. But failing to qualify to defend that title in Paris left him feeling a little indifferent.

Tom Dean meets fans at The Mount School in York at the launch of his Swim School.

“You can’t walk away from an Olympics with a gold medal around your neck and not fail to have a good time, and to stand on the podium with those boys was very special,” said Dean. “But it was a mix of highs and lows for me.

“For the last six months heading into Paris I had no training partners, I was by myself because not many people from my team had qualified, so it was just me. It was really tough and for the first time I didn’t enjoy myself or get the best out of myself.

“I learned a lot about how important the group around you is and how much I value that.

“When you’re in the trenches and the training’s getting really tough, that’s something you need, so it’s something I’m going to prioritise. How do I build the team around me?

“Because after taking a few weeks off after Paris to do some other things and launch the Swim Schools, I’m already at that stage where the thing that really gets me out of bed in a morning is LA, even if that’s three and a half years away. That’s my real driver.”