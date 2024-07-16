'I want to test myself against the best' - How Champions League lured Brandon Whistle back to Sheffield Steelers

Brandon Whistle is back for a fifth season with Sheffield Steelers.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old Canadian is back in orange and looking to defend, and build upon, the club’s 2023/24 grand slam of trophies.

Whistle joined the Steelers in 2018 and despite playing a year in Telford and for Leeds Knights, he has racked up 197 league, cup and play-off games with the Sheffield club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Aaron Fox said: “Brandon had another really impactful season for us even though he dealt with injury issues for most of the season that he was playing through.

Brandon Whistle is signing on for another season with Sheffield Steelers (Picture: Dean Woolley)

“I know he’s worked hard all summer so I’m hoping to have him 100 per cent to start the season. He’s a guy that was a top-four penalty kill forward for us and when we played him up the line-up he played very well.

“He’s a really important core piece for us and looking forward to seeing his game grow again.”

Whistle said: “I’m very comfortable in Sheffield both on and off the ice, the team I’m coming back to join achieved something very special and the chance to try and defend those trophies is a big pull

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m also looking forward to the Champions League, that will be really tough but as a player you want to test yourself against the best, I think that then goes on for the whole team, we were a special group last year and we want that test ourselves collectively against some incredible opposition.

“Domestically, the challenge to defend will be hard but one I think it’s a challenge we are all ready to embrace.”