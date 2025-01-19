"I was a teacher now I help people through roller skating"

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former-primary school teacher made the switch to skate-shop-owner in 2020, opening Roller Girl Gang, a Leeds-based roller skate shop, offering classes to adults.

Not only has her life been turned around by sport, but she’s also offering the opportunity to others, and showing that it’s never too late in life to get moving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the Covid-19 lockdowns threatened to affect sales, Melissa leant into the increasing demand for lessons and online goods.

Melissa Blackwood, founder of The Skate Sanctuary, Mill 5, Ground Floor, Mabgate Mills, Leeds. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

She has since trained 15 instructors and recruited 30 volunteers to run the classes.

Essentially, Melissa offers a safe place for locals to discover and develop a passion for roller skating.

The 45-year-old says she realised she wanted a change when she no longer felt a sense of fulfillment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In my latter years, I realised that somewhere along the way, I’d kind of lost myself. I'd thrown myself into work and family life and somewhat lost a sense of what I wanted to do and had a sense of not being fully fulfilled. You need to find yourself. So I found roller skating."

Melissa Blackwood at The Skate Sanctuary, Leeds. Mark Bickerdike Photography

Melissa, who has a 19-year-old son, first found a group who were meeting weekly and doing training sessions.

"I went along to this session and I could barely stay upright, but I absolutely loved it,” she says.

"There was something about this activity and the people in the room who were all different shapes and sizes, different ages. And I think I'd gone in thinking, ‘Oh, I'm in my early thirties. I'm probably a bit past it. I'm probably going to be the oldest person there.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had all these scripts in my head, and it was not a very healthy thing, But I don't think I realised that at the time.

Melissa Blackwood, founder of The Skate Sanctuary, Mill 5, Ground Floor, Mabgate Mills, Leeds. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

"Fast forward 15 years or so, I've now made that my business because I think there's so much power in helping, particularly women, but in helping people to uncover what's holding them back. And often it's confidence to do something a little bit different or be brave, but also to cultivate that self belief. I think that's the biggest thing for me."

Melissa admits making such a radical change and giving up her steady and familiar work hasn't always been easy.

"It's definitely not been an easy swap from the classroom to full time business owner,” she says. “It’s been a really steep learning curve. I don't have a background in retail and it was never planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a happy accident, a pivot due to the pandemic that the company was forced to take, so I ended up with a retail space, which is something I never really expected, but what an amazing journey it’s been.

Melissa Blackwood at The Skate Sanctuary, Leeds. Mark Bickerdike Photography

"There have been so many times along the way where I've just thought I probably should stop doing this now. I don't actually know what I'm doing. Just let me go back to a life that is more predictable.

"And then I think again and change my mind because I know it's not going to be anywhere near as fulfilling because I've been there and I've done that.

"I've done it for two decades. I know what's going on."

Despite Covid hitting her hard and a parting of ways with her business partner, Melissa survived and thrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She says: "I carried on running the business solo. I opened a shop in Leeds Corn Exchange, which I then had for four years and early in 2024 I moved the shop to a bigger space in Mabgate Mills.

"I feel like I sort of pinch myself when I come in and put the lights on, because this is really what I've wanted for a long time, to have a permanent space in Leeds where people can come and roller skate.

“We’ve joined a community of very purpose-led small businesses, charities and other community-interest companies also located in

Mabgate Mills. We’re really glad that we've made the move from one community to another.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melissa said to have space for her customers to practise, as well as classes for children, is “incredibly fulfilling”.

“It’s exactly why we're here. And, if anything, it has reaffirmed the purpose of the business even more strongly. It’s a space that breaks down the barrier a little bit more for people who have been interested in roller-skating or wanted to start their journey somewhere, but still don’t feel confident to book a session at the sports hall and walk into a space by themselves. By coming to the shop, they can see the space and they can just kind of hang out until a point where they feel, ‘okay, actually, I can just join in’.”

And she says her fulfillment lies much deeper than just the physical act of teaching roller skating. "Helping people to unlock the power that's within them and helping them to pull out the parts from the roller skate session or from the private coaching that I do or the team building or whatever class and session it is and just help them make links back to their own lives - it's just really empowering. It's such a privilege to be able to work with people in that way. I really appreciate that they trust me.”

As well as helping others, Melissa says she has been on a journey and learned so much about herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it's being able to put my own imposter syndrome aside, It's learning about myself, which I think has been enormous,” she says. "The personal journey that I've been on I did not expect at all that it would come from roller skating.

"I think that it just sounds almost trivial and a bit ridiculous, but I've had to put aside the fact that I feel a bit silly sometimes as an adult because it's still often seen as an activity for children. But there are so many powerful things that we can learn about ourselves through mindful movement and activity."

Melissa has written lots of blog posts about it, has made YouTube videos about it and has a newsletter with 15,000 subscribers.

She says: "There's people whose messages really resonate with me. They're the people that I'm here for. But if I don't believe in myself, I can't really expect other people to believe in what I'm doing. So it has to start with me, and I think that's really important. Over the last few years there has been a huge growth in grassroots community groups springing up around the world, which is fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can all benefit from supporting and cultivating safe spaces that adults can go to and learn. Children will teach themselves. Mostly, adults need to pick everything apart and understand the technicality of how this particular move works. And so there are spaces that are appropriate for both. But my focus is very much on adult learning, more specifically with women, and people who maybe have a perfectionist mindset so that we can try and put that down because it's not very helpful."