Ian Woosnam, Mark James and celebrities set for Ilkley Senior Invitational

Ian Woosnam hosts the tournament of his own name at Ilkley this week (Picture: PA)

Former England defender turned media pundit Danny Mills is just one of the high-profile celebrities confirmed.

He will be joined at Ilkley Golf Club tomorrow by Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, rugby league legend Danny McGuire will also take his place alongside 1991 Masters champion Woosnam and some of the biggest names in European senior golf.

Another former Ryder Cup captain is Ilkley member Mark James. Debutants in this year’s event include European Tour winners Simon Khan and Raymond Russell, while Liam Bond will be back to defend his title after lifting the trophy with a round of 65 last September.

Golfers play the second hole in the shadow of the Cow and Calf at Ilkley Golf Club. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Last year the inaugural event was held in glorious sunshine but without spectators due to the pandemic. This time, however, golf fans in the county can take advantage of a special entry fee of £5 per person plus booking fee for the tournament day on Friday.