Jack Pinnington Jones continued his quest to be the first home winner of a singles title at the Ilkley Open by beating Spaniard Martin Landaluce.

The Surrey man, who was given a wild card entry with his world ranking at 340, progressed to Saturday’s semi-finals with a 7-5 6-2 victory against the highly rated 19-year-old and former junior world No 1.

“It’s been such a dream week so far. I’d have bit your hand off to say I’m in the semi-finals,” admitted 22-year-old Pinnington Jones after winning in 85 minutes.

“I think I played my best tennis of the week. I feel like I was in every service game of his, and I was holding really comfortably. That’s the perfect scenario which I’m really happy about.

Fans watch the action on the Centre Court at the Ilkley Tennis Open earlier this week (Picture: Simon Hulme)

"The main thing now is just recovery and making sure I can physically handle this high level that I’m playing at, that I’m not really used to yet. That’s sort of the big focus."

Asked if he set himself any targets ahead of the tournament, Pinnington Jones responded: “It was don’t lose early.

“I’m a wild card, I haven’t earned the right to be in these tournaments on my own ranking yet, so I’m grateful for the opportunity.

“The goal was to try and just take it one match at a time and enjoy it.”

FAMILIAR FACE: Marin Cilic has graced the grass courts at the Ilkley Open this week. Picture: Simon Hulme

Making only his second run to a semi-final at ATP Challenger level, Pinnington Jones has enjoyed his week in Yorkshire.

“These grass courts in Ilkley are in great condition, they’re playing amazing,” he added.

“I’m enjoying it a lot, I think it’s such a cool tournament. When the sun’s out, you’ve got unbelievable scenery behind the court, it’s pretty cool.”

Japan’s Shintaro Mochizuki – a Wimbledon junior champion in 2019 – will take on Pinnington Jones for a place in the final.

Paul Jubb from Hull in action earlier in the week at the Ilkley Tennis Open (Picture: Simon Hulme)

Having beaten Hull’s Johannus Monday in the second round, Mochizuki, 22, took down another Brit in Oliver Crawford to progress in straight sets 6-4 6-2.

In the women’s singles, Canada’s Rebecca Marino continued her title defence by taking out the top seed and world No 77 Alexandra Eala of the Philippines.

“I didn’t want a slow start. It happened yesterday, again today. I just knew I had to leave it all on the court,” Marino admitted after coming back to win 1-6 6-0 7-6 (7-4).

Marino’s ranking of 107 leaves her just outside of the cut line for Wimbledon’s main draw and the 34-year-old is keen to build momentum ahead of the qualifying tournament: “I’m just out of the main draw, so I’m still in qualifying at the moment.”

Bolton’s Amarni Banks, 22, was unable to set up a semi-final meeting with the defending champion.

After taking the first set against 19-year-old Swiss qualifier Celine Naef, Banks fell in a two hour, 23-minute marathon 7-5 4-6 4-6.

There will be British representation in the finals of both the men’s and women’s doubles tournament.

Hertfordshire’s Charles Broom alongside Ben Jones of London won in straight sets against Lebanon’s Hady Habib and Trey Hilderbrand of the USA to set up a final against top-seeded pair Diego Hidalgo (Ecuador) and Patrick Trhac (USA).