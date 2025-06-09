PAUL JUBB and Johannus Monday ensured Yorkshire representation in the Ilkley Open men’s singles main draw with wins in their final qualifying round matches.

York-born Jubb, 25, who grew up in Hull, returned to his home county to begin his grass court season after competing in hard court events in the USA.

“I’m super happy, especially as I was actually happy with the performance as well today. I played really well, he played a very good match, and it was high quality,” said Jubb after defeating fellow-Brit, Giles Hussey, 28, in straight sets 6-4 7-5.

“I came in not expecting to even play good tennis, but maybe manage to scrape wins, but I actually played very well and did some good stuff.

PROMISING: York-born Paul Jubb on his way to a straight sets victory against Giles Hussey at the Ilkley Open on Monday. Picture: Simon Hulme.

“It’s great here. I used to come here as a kid a lot in juniors, so I get a lot of good support here, which is really nice to see. I definitely enjoy playing here.”

Ranked 254 in the world, Jubb isn’t looking too far ahead despite the strong start to his grass campaign.

“I haven’t really been focused on that because I had a really tough start to the year,” he responded on the importance of building form ahead of Wimbledon.

“I’ve kind of had my worst stint as a professional coming into the grass. A big part for me now is just trying to do the right things daily and trying to get into the right habits.”

MOVING ON: Hull-born Johannus Monday beat London's Alastair Gray in three sets at the Ilkley Open on Monday. Picture: Simon Hulme.

Also flying the Yorkshire flag in the main draw is Hull-born Johannus Monday, 23, who overcame Londoner Alastair Gray in a dramatic three-setter.

Monday, the ninth seed in qualifying at a world ranking of 243, stormed into a 6-2 lead but faced a comeback from 26-year-old Gray.

“Honestly, I was a little lucky to find a way out of that match and get the win,” Monday reflected on his 6-2 5-7 7-6 (7-2) victory.

“It was a tough match. I started off well, 6-2 and the momentum on my side, but then I started to make life difficult for myself.

“I could have put more pressure on his service games, he was putting a lot of pressure on mine. So, it was good to get over the line.”

Monday is looking forward to more home support throughout the week, adding: “Obviously we don’t get to play many tournaments in England, let alone your home county.

“It’s always nice having support. It’s been tough, I’ve played two Brits, so I don’t think they [the crowd] wanted to be too much on my side.

“Hopefully I get to play a foreigner tomorrow so the crowd will be nice and loud for me.”

Kyle Edmund was unable to make it an East Yorkshire hat-trick, falling in straight sets to 2024 semi-finalist Zachary Svajda, 22, of America.

Preston’s Ella McDonald qualified for the women’s singles main draw with a 6-3 6-1 win in centre court’s opener against China’s Han Shi.

In the main draw, 2023 Wimbledon junior champion Henry Searle, 19, who became the first Brit into round two by defeating Hong Kong’s Coleman Wong 6-3 6-2.