Ilkley Trophy: Naiktha Bains hoping to benefit from home comforts

The 24-year-old had to navigate difficult conditions and a slow start to stage a first-set comeback after having her serve broken in the first game.

Bains levelled the set at 4-4 and won four points in a row in a tie-break to seal the first set before a convincing second-set performance to earn her place in the final round of qualifying.

After serving out the win in under two hours, Bains said: “It was about who dealt with the conditions the best and adapting to them, and I feel that’s what I did well today.

Naiktha Bains in action at Wimbledon in 2019. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

“I just accepted the fact that it is not going to be pretty tennis, so I just did what I could out there and I’m happy to get the win.

“This is a home tournament to me.

“Getting to stay at home, driving 30 minutes to the club, it is something you love as a tennis player.

“I love this tournament and this club, so I’m glad it’s back on this year because we’ve missed it the last few years.”

Bains will meet fellow Brit Ranah Akua Stoiber, who pulled off one of the shocks of the first day, in the final round of qualifying.

The 17-year-old from Middlesex beat France’s Elsa Jacquemot in straight sets. Jacquemot, ranked at 215 in the world, was top seed in the women’s qualifying draw.

Scotland’s Maia Lumsden made it three Brits in the women’s qualifying finals beating sixth seed Brazilian Gabriela Ce in comfortable fashion 6-3 6-1 on centre court.

There was more British success in the qualifying for the men’s ATP Challenger event as 24-year-old Charles Broom was one of three wildcards to beat seeded opposition from France.

Broom, ranked 444, beat former world No 6 and 2015 Wimbledon quarter-finalist Gilles Simon 6-4 6-1.

Lincoln’s Dan Cox progressed against fourth seed Geoffrey Blancaneaux as the world No 181 was forced to retire with injury at 6-6 in the second set after Cox took the first 6-3.

Twenty-one-year-old Anton Matusevich from Kent completed the British hat-trick against 12th seed Antoine Hoang.

The 2018 US Open boys’ doubles champion won in straight sets 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 against the Frenchmen ranked over 200 places higher to set up a meeting with Belgium’s world No 168 Zizou Bergs.

World No 100 Alexei Popyrin navigated a hard-fought two sets again German Mats Rosenkranz.

The Australian, who is the top seed for the men’s qualifying tournament, beat his 352-ranked opponent 7-6 (7-2) 7-5 to avoid becoming the seventh seeded player to fall on the first day.