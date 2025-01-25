'I'll lead by example': Yorkshire's Zoe Aldcroft lays out her England captaincy blueprint

Captain's honour: Zoe Aldcroft of England leads the team out for their Guinness Women's Six Nations 2024 match with Wales last March. She now has the job permanently in World Cup year (Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

New England captain Zoe Aldcroft will lean into the experience of her predecessors as she looks to create her own identity as Red Roses leader in World Cup year.

The 28-year-old from Scarborough was this month named her national team’s captain for 2025, a distinct honour in any year but one given extra significance by the fact England host the World Cup in August and September.

The decision was not without its controversy, head coach John Mitchell taking the armband off Marlie Packer who is battling to retain her position in the team, and entrusting it to Aldcroft, in whom he sees the type of level-headed character and consistent performer he needs.

For Aldcroft, the 2021 world player of the year and an occasional England captain in the past, the news has been greeted with great pride but also a sense of purpose. She was part of the England team beaten narrowly by New Zealand in the last World Cup final in Auckland in 2022, and knows every training session, every meeting between now and then will be designed at getting England back to that stage at Twickenham on Saturday, September 27; this time as winners.

Zoe Aldcroft of England goes past Emilie Boulard to score their fifth try during the TikTok Women's Six Nations match between England and France at Twickenham Stadium on April 29, 2023 in London, England. (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images )

To that end, the Yorkshirewoman is not afraid to take lessons from the leadership of her two previous captains, the long-standing Sarah Hunter and deposed Packer.

“It is important to tap into two amazing captains,” said Aldcroft.

“Sunter (Hunter) and Marlie are different leaders. Sunter didn’t always speak but when she did speak you really listened. She was a role model. Marlie is an incredible motivator and energetic, she likes to resolve things.”

Out of that, Aldcroft will form her own style.

Zoe Aldcroft hosts a training session at her local club Scarborough RUFC last month.

She is already a co-captain at her club Gloucester-Hartpury and has led England sporadically.

“My way of captaining is leading by example,” said Aldcroft, who revealed Packer has been supportive even though she has taken her job.

“I think when I do speak I really mean what I’m saying and I like to think about what I am saying, but also bringing everyone else up around me. I want to make sure everyone feels they can be themselves, that they can thrive in whatever they are doing, it’s also great to be supported by a leadership team that has so many different strengths and we can really drive this team on to something special.”

Born in Scarborough, Aldcroft learned rugby playing against boys at Scarborough RUFC before moving to Malton and Norton and then onto West Park Leeds.

She has spent much of her professional rugby career with Gloucester-Hartpury, and first earned an England contract in 2019, having debuted three years earlier.

Now 58 caps into her international career, she entered a training camp as fully-fledged England captain for the first time earlier this month.

“I’m just trying to take it all in my stride,” she said. “That first camp was about finding my feet, finding out how I want to go about my business. Going forward it’s about creating an environment where the girls can thrive and develop together.”

World Cup year begins with a Six Nations opener against Italy on Sunday, March 23, at York’s LNER Community Stadium, just along the A64 from where she grew up.

Huge favourites to win another Six Nations grand slam, England are also expected to go all the way in the late summer’s World Cup.

Keeping her team-mates focused and on message will be one of her most important jobs as captain.

“A big thing we’ve already spoken about is concentrating on where our feet are,” said Aldcroft. “We want to take each day as it comes. Off the pitch we want to create lots of memories and on the pitch be unstoppable. How can we grow, each day, every day?”

England’s biggest obstacle could be complacency. They have won 47 of their last 48 matches going back to November 2019, that one defeat being the World Cup final of 2022, which they avenged to an extent by beating the Black Fearns twice in a month in the autumn.

But Aldcroft insisted: “We’ve got a massive room for improvement. The Canada game in the World XV Championship really challenged us, it was a lot of pressure that we hadn’t faced too often.”

Explaining the decision to install Aldcroft as captain, head coach Mitchell said: “The Red Roses have set a standard and we have to continue setting the standard. This decision sends a message to the whole squad that we want to get better.