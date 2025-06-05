'I'm giving everything to win in Yorkshire': Cat Ferguson pipped in Redcar finish in Tour of Britain

Under the gaze of the distant wind turbines off the North Yorkshire coastline, it was the recent winner of the prestigious Liege-Bastogne-Liege who held off an Olympic track champion on a windswept opening day of the Lloyds Bank Women’s Tour of Britain.

Kim Le Court-Pienaar fended off Kristen Faulkner in the sprint onto the Esplanade in Redcar, two of the higher-profile names in the women’s peloton delivering a fitting finale to another incident-packed jaunt Yorkshire odyssey.

It was also a day in which the great Lizzie Deignan began her farewell tour and when her heir apparent as the queen of British cycling, Cat Ferguson, proved she is capable of competing at the sharp end of the professional peloton.

In only her first year as a pro with Spanish outfit Movistar, the 19-year-old from Skipton - a two-time junior gold medallist at last autumn’s world championships - finished fifth and will wear the best young rider’s white jersey on stage two on Friday, a day that begins in Hartlepool and ends just down the road from here in Saltburn-by-the-Sea.

Yorkshire's Cat Ferguson, second from left, in the peloton tackling Langburn's Bank as they leave Castleton on the second Queen of the Mountains section on the first stage of the Women's Tour of Britain 2025 (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“My most enjoyable race of the year,” Ferguson told The Yorkshire Post at the end of a long round of interviews following her visit to the podium.

“The scenery is what I’m used to when I’m out training, so to finally be racing on roads I’ve trained on and watched the Tour de Yorkshire on was really special for me.”

So local was a race that began at Dalby Forest and beat a path through the North Yorkshire Moors for the teenager, that an army of family, friends and even her dog watched from the roadside.

There is still an element of the fan about this precocious young talent, even when trying to chase down such exultant company.

Cycling enthusiasts cheer the riders up Langburn's Bank as they leave Castleton on the second Queen of the Mountains section on the first stage of the Women's Tour of Britain 2025. The race started in Dalby Forest, North Yorkshire, heading to Redcar and the finish line. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Le Court-Pienaar and Faulkner, Mauritian and US national champions respectively, launched their attack on the ascent of Langburn Bank and despite the gap to the peloton never really breaching a minute, they were able to keep the pack at arms reach, crossing the line after a short 81.5km route five seconds ahead of Lorena Wiebes who led in the bunch.

“I’m still such a fan of the sport despite being in the peloton,” said Ferguson, who is here to try and win the general classification in Glasgow on Sunday.

“I look around me and see Kristen Faulkner and I have to remind myself it’s the Olympic champion so for me to be racing with these girls is an incredible feeling and a dream come true.”

There is a greater incentive to do well, though, in her home race.

Yorkshire's Cat Ferguson (Movistar Team) receives young rider jersey after the 2025 Lloyds Tour of Britain Women - Stage 1: Dalby Forest to Redcar (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

“A hundred per cent I’m giving it extra,” says this dedicated Yorkshirewoman. “There’s nothing like racing on your home roads for motivation and having all your friends and family out to support you.

“You don’t get it often as a British rider so to have a race here is really special and I really want to make the most of it.”

There was no such thing as a women’s Tour of Britain when Deignan was Ferguson’s age, but it is because of the latter that this race has gained so much prominence over the last decade.

Deignan, now 36, is a two-time winner, along with an Olympic silver medal, a world title and countless victories in the classics.

Storm clouds gather as the peloton tackle Langburn's Bank (Picture: Tony Johnson)

No longer involved in the shake-up for the big prizes, her role in her final summer of racing is to support Anna Henderson and her Lidl-Trek team-mates.

“It was dynamic, interesting, lots of attacks going on,” Deignan said of stage one. “Our team did well, we just couldn’t reel them in at the end.

“You’ve got an Olympic champion and the winner of Liege, so they were always going to be hard to catch. They launched a really solid attack, Anna was almost with them when they went, but it stands us in good stead for the rest of the week.”

Like Ferguson, Deignan was a popular sight from the roadside.

“It was really nice, there was so many people shouting my name out on the course, I saw my brother out there and quite a few of the riders I ride with at home,” said the Yorkshire legend.

“Proper local for me, typical Yorkshire roads. The wind wasn’t quite as we wanted today, there wasn’t as much of a crosswind over the moors. The race still blew apart, but that’s because Yorkshire roads are hard.”