'I'm going to be on them all the time' - Accountability is key for Sheffield Sharks, says Rodney Glasgow Jnr

Rodney Glasgow Jnr is setting high standards for his Sheffield Sharks team-mates in pre-season and wants to build a leadership group beneath him to help him enforce those values.

The club captain missed pre-season 12 months ago after tearing his Achilles tendon and didn’t return to the court until December.

Ahead of the new Super League Basketball season that tips off next Friday, the 31-year-old point guard is hell bent on making up for lost time.

He also wants some of the other more experienced professionals like 34-year-old British forward Jamell Anderson to help carry the leadership load.

Taking the lead: Sheffield Sharks captain Rodney Glasgow Jnr has laid out his expectations for the rest of the players.

“Atiba (Lyons - head coach) is always going to be on me to make sure I’m on these guys and I’m well aware of the job,” said Glasgow.

“I’ll hold myself accountable so if I’m doing something wrong I’ll point it out myself or make sure that if anyone says it to me I make sure I take the message and apply it.

“I’m also going to be big on Jamell being that second voice that we need, he’s been a captain before so he knows how to lead.

“When Bennett (Koch) comes back we’ve got his experience as well, plus Prentiss (Nixon) too.

“As a captain, yes, you’re the head but you also need other leaders as well. I’m going to be on these guys all season because we’ve got a job to do but also it’s not just a job, it’s a brotherhood.”

After a brief training camp in Spain when they played two strong teams, Sharks continued their pre-season campaign with a win over Caledonia Gladiators last Friday.

Despite having seven new players to integrate, Glasgow is confident in the team’s ability to gel in time for the big tip-off. “It’s a new core but it’s a good mix in which everybody is holding everybody accountable,” he said.

“We’re more together from the start of pre-season than we were last season, I also really feel we’re moving in the right direction. There’s things we have to clean up obviously, but that comes with pre-season, especially when you only have four returning guys. That’s going to take longer.