'I'm happy to lead from the front': Liam Livingstone's captain's knock sets up series decider for England and Windies

Liam Livingstone believes he is at the peak of his powers after a belligerent unbeaten century ushered England to a series-levelling victory over the West Indies in Antigua.

With England needing a ground record 329 to avoid the ignominy of a fifth successive series loss in the Caribbean in all formats, stand-in captain Livingstone led from the front with 124 not out in 85 balls.

Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell and Sam Curran, who shared a match-shaping 140-run stand in 107 deliveries with Livingstone, chipped in with fifties as England claimed a five-wicket win with 15 balls to spare to set-up a decider in Barbados on Wednesday.

It was a maiden ODI ton for Livingstone and first in an England shirt since 2021, when the Cumbrian made several standout appearances domestically and internationally, but he feels he is a level above now.

Captain's knock: England's Liam Livingstone celebrates scoring a century against West Indies at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, to level the series. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

“The way I’ve played over the last three months, I’m probably playing as well as I ever have,” said Livingstone.

“I had that amazing year in 2021 and I feel like I’m playing much better than that. Things are working for me off the field in training. It’s really nice to see that paying dividends in the middle.”

It is a far cry from just a couple of months ago.

Initially dropped to face Australia in September amid a couple of tough years with form and fitness, Livingstone was reinstated following some sparkling T20 form coupled with Jos Buttler’s injury setback.

England's captain Liam Livingstone hits a six against West Indies during the second ODI (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

The breakneck speed of his changing fortunes has been underlined by Livingstone leading an inexperienced England for these three ODIs following Buttler’s continuing problems with his calf.

“I am not saying the wrong decision was made,” said Livingstone. “I had two years when I should’ve done more than I did, but I don’t always think I was given the responsibility that I wanted.

“It’s a two-way thing. I’ve just asked for a bit more responsibility and a bit more of an opportunity. I’ve always believed in my abilities, especially in one-day cricket.”

Shai Hope’s 117 off 127 balls anchored the hosts to an imposing 328-6, where England used nine bowlers in an innings for only the second time in their history.

While John Turner claimed his first international wickets, snaring both Windies openers inside 19 balls, no England bowler was able to stymie the Windies as they added 174 in the last 20 overs.

The Windies amassed 14 sixes in total but Livingstone relegated question marks over the use of his bowlers to a mere subplot with a sparkling knock, clearing the rope nine times to go with five fours as he took advantage of a strong breeze blowing across the ground.

England required a ground record total to level the series, while they had not chased down 300-plus in nearly three-and-a-half years.

While Jacks perished early on on the pull, Salt’s timing was impeccable as he underpinned a robust powerplay total of 58-1, but Cox had a curious 19-ball stay, making just four singles before a half-hearted pull off a vicious Shamar Joseph bumper landed in Hope’s gloves.

Salt brought up a 42-ball fifty then amassed nine off his next 17 balls before a premeditated hack at Forde, with Gudakesh Motie doing well to take a steepler, but Bethell rebuilt alongside Livingstone.

Bethell has been earmarked as a superstar-in-the-making and showed a terrific aptitude, scoring all around the wicket but especially strong on the pull, muscling Roston Chase for six to bring up his first fifty in an England shirt.

Chase had his revenge when Bethell picked out long-off on 55 but Livingstone and Curran, the two most experienced campaigners in England’s rookie top-six, got to work, doing plenty of hard running initially.

Livingstone lit the touch paper with a slog sweep in the 41st over off the unusually expensive Motie, who was deposited into the stands twice more by the Cumbrian.

Livingstone took 26 off Jayden Seales’ wayward over before bringing up a 77-ball ton shortly after, celebrating with a kiss of the helmet.

Joseph conceded 24 from what turned out to be the penultimate over as three full tosses were belted for six by Livingstone, who fittingly hit the winning run shortly after.

“There was no point at which I thought the game was out of touch,” added Livingstone.

“I felt really good from ball one. The first ball I hit an on-drive down the ground and I know if I’m hitting that, I’m playing really well.

“People see me as this guy who can go in and smack a few sixes at the end of a T20 innings, but I see myself as being able to hit more than a couple of sixes.

“I always believed I could do things like I did. More than anything.