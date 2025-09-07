'I'm surprised her hair didn't soften the bounce': But Keighley's Ellie Kildunne is out of World Cup quarter-final

​Full-back Ellie Kildunne is set to miss England’s World Cup quarter-final against Scotland after suffering a head injury during Saturday’s 47-7 win over Australia.

The 2024 world player of the year was forced off early in the second period in Brighton following a worrying whiplash incident.

The Keighley-born flyer now faces a mandatory minimum 12-day stand-down period after showing concussion symptoms.

The Red Roses face Scotland in the last eight of the tournament next Sunday at Ashton Gate in Bristol.

Head coach John Mitchell said: “Ellie will go through return-to-play protocols.

“There is normally a 12-day stand down. She is fine. She’ll be frustrated because she had a difficult day at the office.”

Scrum-half Natasha Hunt is confident England have sufficient squad depth to cope without 2024 world player of the year Kildunne.

Helena Rowland came off the bench to replace her on the south coast, while Emma Sing is the obvious choice to fill the No 15 jersey.

England's Ellie Kildunne leaves the game with an injury during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 pool A match at the Brighton and Hove Stadium (Picture: PA)

“I’m just surprised that her hair didn’t soften that bounce off the floor,” joked Hunt when asked about Kildunne.

“She’ll be all right, we’ll look after her and make sure she’s OK. We’ve got incredible squad depth, so if she is out then Emma Sing steps in, who is the person who’s beaten the most defenders ever in the PWR (Premiership Women’s Rugby).