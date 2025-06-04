‘Incredibly emotional’ Lizzie Deignan set for farewell Tour of Britain Women
After announcing in November that this would be her final season as a professional, Deignan has been saying her goodbyes at races all year.
But it will mean a little more at her last event on British soil, a race she has won twice in its previous guise as the Women’s Tour, and one that this year happens to start on home roads in Yorkshire.
“I’ll feel incredibly emotional,” said Deignan.
“I’ve been there at the start of women’s cycling when we were fighting just to be included at races. I grew up watching the men’s Tour of Britain and there was no option for the women.
“Now I will be at the start line with however many WorldTour teams, all the WorldTour women from the UK representing cycling. I think it will just be a moment of reflection for me to think, gosh, how far we’ve come.”
Deignan was on the start line for the first Women’s Tour in 2014, won it in both 2016 and 2019, and will be racing it for an eighth time when the opening stage rolls out of Dalby Forest on Thursday.
The 36-year-old first toyed with retirement back in 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics.
Last year might also have been her last before she decided on “one last dance” with Lidl-Trek this term.
Part of what kept Deignan going was the expansion of the calendar as more of cycling’s top races added women’s editions.
“I think if I had retired any earlier than now I would have had regrets, definitely, sitting at home watching all these opportunities unfold,” said Deignan, the 2012 Olympic silver medallist and 2015 world champion.
“I can be really proud and pleased with the last five, six years of my career where I’ve got to feel truly like a professional, to be respected and to have opportunities equal to the men.”
Ahead of the Tour of Britain, Deignan has partnered with the race sponsor Lloyds on a programme to promote participation in cycling for people of all ages by providing greater access to equipment and experiences, and she wants to keep giving back.
“I’ve done my competitive bit and I’m passionate about staying in the sport but in a different way,” Deignan said.
“It’s really important that participation and inclusivity stays part of the sport. Cycling can do much good for people, for people’s self-confidence, and for the community.”
In total 19 teams and 114 riders will take part in the four-day race that begins on Thursday with a stage between Dalby Forest and Redcar across the North York Moors National Park, before the second stage on Friday from Hartlepool ends with an uphill finish at Saltburn-by-the-Sea.
The cast list includes double Olympic gold medallist Kristen Faulkner (EF Education – Oatly), former world road race champion Elisa Balsamo, plus Australian duo Sarah Roy and Ruby Roseman-Gannon, and Lorena Wiebes.